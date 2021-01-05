As an old, retired Yankee doctor who has no dog in this hunt, I see the Confederate monument as an open sore that needs healing. Keep it up and it could become a magnet for imported rioters. Tear it down and risk a silent anger that could set back the tremendous progress we have made toward brotherhood.
So how do we heal this sore that is consuming energy that could be spend on our too-numerous-to-list positive community activities?
Just this one last time, I reiterate a proposal for compromise. A committee, small enough to have frank discussions and reach across communication barriers, should have representatives from the community, elected officials, historians, and art authorities. In my mind, they would incorporate the current stone in a larger more beautiful Civil War monument that honors the heroism of both sides. Most importantly, it would document the steady progress we continue to make toward the truth of our declaration that “all are created equal”.
Imagine every student, after visiting this monument, writing an essay on his or her personal experience of American unity.
