I am writing in response to the recent Item article by Gene Blair endorsing the removal of the Confederate Monument on the square. While Mr. Blair's comments were not blasphemous he certainly has missed the point. The monument does not represent a “bunch of nameless patriots”. It represents men from our region and county that fought for their new adopted nation as did their ancestors 85 years prior.
They fought a tyrannical invading army that pillaged the homes and lives of millions of people in the south. So to his contention that the men who fought for the Confederacy were “rebels” to their country and not worthy of the title “patriot” I would remind Mr. Blair that history is fraught with noble men of virtue who fought to defend their newly adopted nation and were also branded as “rebels” and “traitors”. One such name that comes to mind is a former colonel in His Majesty’s British militia who engaged in a traitorous rebellion and fought for his new adopted nation. His name, George Washington.
Additionally the contention that this monument honors a time and culture when slavery was endorsed by the south is simply not correct. While slavery was indeed present in the nation this particular monument on the square does not honor the perpetuation of slavery but rather it honors men like my ancestor and 98% of the soldiers in the CSA who never owned slaves.
These men were fighting for freedom from an oppressive federal government and the right to self-govern as did their founding fathers. They were not espousing white supremacy or fighting to defend slavery. To suggest otherwise is sheer euhemerism. The assumption by those who suggest that confederate monuments are an endorsement of and espousing white supremacy is not only hyperbole but unadulterated tripe. I challenge anyone to provide a historical reference anywhere of a dairy, letter or recorded instrument where confederate soldiers stated that their reason for fighting was to perpetuate or preserve slavery.
Our ancestors fought because their new nation called them to defend their homeland much like as our founding fathers did. For anyone to suggest that hundreds of thousands of young men enlisted in the CSA armed forces solely to defend slavery is simply profound and blatant ignorance of the history of the period and a denial of the facts.
Mr Blair is indeed correct when he says that revisionist history is what is being taught in school. While slavery was rightfully ended as a result of the war, the causes for the war were many and even the most rudimentary historian will acknowledge that tariffs, territorial acrimony, federal transgressions and economic factors were the root cause for secession. Lincoln stated on more than one occasion that he would not invade the south to end slavery. The question is, if the south had not seceded would the north have invaded the south to end slavery by force of arms and the unequivocal answer is no.
The federal government invaded the south to prevent secession and because the U.S. Arsenal at Ft Sumter was fired upon. It had nothing to do with freeing slaves. If that was the sole reason for the war then the dubious Emancipation Proclamation would have come at the beginning of the war instead of two years after the war started. And it would have freed all the slaves immediately.
We honor Grant, Washington , Jefferson etc. as “patriots” when they were all slaves holders and very few people in history have been the personification of white supremacy and espoused and represented a despicable and steeped supremacist attitude and the public expression of racial superiority that so many find so offensive as our nations 16th president (Abe Lincoln) did on many occasions just one of which was in Oct of 1858 when he said-
“I am not now, nor ever have been in favor of bringing about in any way the social or political equality of the white and black races. I am not now or ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor qualifying them to hold office, nor of intermarriages with white people. There is a physical difference between the white and black races which will forever forbid the two races living together on social or political equality. There must be a position of superior and inferior, and I am in favor of assigning the superior position to the white man.” “ He (the black man) is not my equal in many respects, certainly not in color, perhaps not in intellect and moral endowments…………….”
However, the facts above are not taught in our schools nor are they even referenced. The conclusion that a simple monument to poor men from Walker County who fought against an invading army is a celebration of enslavement is nothing more than allegorical tripe.
All citizens of Texas abhor and categorically reject slavery. We all agree that that it was wrong and that no person should ever be subjugated to ownership by another human. No sane, even moderately educated person of this century could feel otherwise. If I thought the monument was honoring slavery I’d also endorse its removal but that is simply not the case.
The labeling of Confederate symbols as evil based on this premise is simply short sighted and foolish if one looks at all the facts of history and understands the reason that we honor them. The Commissioners Court is correct to leave the monument in place and they are to be applauded for not caving to an onslaught of misguided banter. The easy solution is to put the monument status on the November ballot via a county referendum. Let the people of Walker County decide whether they want it removed.
