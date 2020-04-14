The current crisis of the Corona Virus brings up an interesting question not really asked. Will the United States in conjunction with affected countries hold China responsible for the damage to the economies and deaths of people?
Truly this had to be a military experiment gone wrong. If the virus came from bats why has it not jumped to humans somewhere in our history? We are talking thousands and thousands of years of coexistence with bats. Why just now?
China has not been truthful and hoped to contain the problem within their borders but clearly that were not able to do so. If the United States was in china's position would we not be held responsible?
Personally I feel China has much to answer for...
