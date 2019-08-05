I usually do not bother to respond to far right wing spins on the news, but the recent column by Terence P. Jeffrey is the editor in chief of CNS, requires a response.
First, CNS is a right wing “news” service backed by the same money that helped create and fund Breitbart and other alt-right political sites masquerading as “news” outlets.
Jeffrey, in his misleading column, makes much of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer standing on the Supreme Court steps calling for amending the Constitution’s First Amendment to ban corporations from being considered citizens.
In reality, the amendment being floated is more to make a point and no one seriously believes it would ever become reality. The point is that the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling of a few years ago has led to an unhealthy infusion of money into the political system – on both sides – that turns the individual voter into a fairly worthless commodity. It also has allowed for the spread of completely false smears on candidates and parties.
What those opposing Citizens United are pointing out is that, according to a recent poll, 75 percent of voters favor some kind of limitation on all this money that is pouring into our election process, from both home and abroad.
Given that the Supreme Court now is controlled by corporate America, it’s unlikely Citizens United can be challenged. In fact, it’s an unlikely as the First Amendment ever being amended. And Jeffrey knows that. He is one of those benefitting from big money.
— Rich Heiland, Huntsville
