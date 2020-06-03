We appreciate Mayor Brauninger’s recent address, emphasizing our unique creation in the image of God. Yes, it is important for us to see each human as His unique creation. Speaking as Christians, this realization was the first step that led us to recognize the evils of racism, interpersonal and structural. We stand with the mayor in asking that we actively work out loving all of our neighbors.
But this is just a first step. The Bible has a lot to say about injustice (e.g., Micah 6:8), and the miracle of Christ that heals cultural divides (Eph. 3:6). The apostle Paul clearly understood that taking the message of Christ seriously involved massively disrupting structural (religious) practices (Acts 15) and speaking the truth to those who fell short of this new reality (Gal. 2: 11-14). We believe it is our duty, and that of all Christians, to follow this example. Indeed, Jesus himself cleared the temple of merchants whose greed oppressed the poor (John 2).
As professors at Sam Houston, we know of students who have been told (directly or indirectly) that they are not welcome here. That they are not special. That their race, ethnicity, country of origin, means that they are less valued. These students need to be loved, but also advocated for by those granted more privileged voices. Out of our love for God, as part of our calling, we will take a stand and confront individuals who oppress and divide; we will work to break structural inequalities.
