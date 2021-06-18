Mr. (Aron) Kulhavy is a tenured employee of the city of Huntsville, having served our city for over 10 years prior to taking on the city manager’s position. He has a masters degree in public management and has the knowledge of our city to add to his experience. He has the support of the 270+ employees of the city and has surrounded himself with a management team that is doing an outstanding job for our citizens. We are so fortunate to have his presence and managerial skills in our city. As mayor, I have personally observed his performance at our city and I can assure our citizens that we have the right man on the job. His decision making is excellent and he has proven to be ahead of potential problems that our city may face.
Let me be a little more specific:
• Shortly after taking on the city manager Aron inherited a major problem at our new transfer station. We discovered a million dollar construction defect in the concrete work and Aron immediately placed the contractor on notice, informed the city council, and began the necessary legal work to resolve this issue. Even though this problem occurred under the previous city manager, Aron faced the issue and after nearly nine months engineered a $1 million settlement from the contractor’s insurance carrier. Thanks to Mr Kulhavy the city of Huntsville now has a state of the art transfer facility that all our citizens can be proud of.
• During his first year, Mr. Kulhavy brought to the attention of the council the pay discrepancy with our police officers as compared to our neighboring cities. Under his leadership Mr Kulhavy devised a two year plan to bring our police officer’s wages back to a level that was more competitive. This is another example of him solving an issue, bringing it before the council and remedying an issue that he inherited with the job.
• Again, during his first year as city manager he took on the enormous task of annexing over 6,000 acres into the Huntsville city limits. This was a tremendous effort because the state of Texas was in the process of changing the annexation rules and Mr Kulhavy was under a tight deadline to get this completed. Again, Mr. Kulhavy showed his grit and management skills to lead us to complete the annexation process and position our city for the future.
• In his first year, Mr Kulhavy successfully renegotiated our city water supply with the Trinity River Authority and positioned the city with a new 50 year contract to assure the citizens of our water supply for years to come. Many cities across our state are faced with critical water shortages and water in our state has been labeled “the new gold”. Aron has assured our city with a protected water supply.
• Mr Kulhavy also inherited the task of bringing in our $127 million 2016 bond proposals to completion on time and within budget. To date, he has completed two of the three bond proposals within the time frame and budget. We still have the city hall reconstruction and service center projects to complete, but I am confident due to Mr. Kulhavy’s performance on the first two proposals, he will also help the city be successful on this final proposal.
• The Interstate 45 expansion is a huge project for our city and Aron has worked tirelessly with TXDOT to keep this project moving forward and complete various upgrades to our infrastructure that is effected by the highway expansion. This is no easy task for our city manager and requires almost daily monitoring of the effect on our city and citizens.
• With all the growth and various projects in our city the council was concerned about the stress on our city manager and supported the addition of a deputy city manager to assist Aron in his work load. Aron embraced the idea and immediately began the process of searching and interviewing the best possible candidate for this position. Realizing the importance of the position, Aron made sure he found the most qualified individual and today we have an excellent, experienced deputy city manager who will serve as a valued helpmate for our city manager as well as an excellent asset for our city.
• Additional projects that are noteworthy for Aron are the rebuilding of the Martin Luther King center, the addition of a skate park, revitalization of downtown, construction of multiple new sidewalks, street projects, start of the building of our animal shelter, multiple new housing projects, our airport expansion, and additional items of an almost endless list. Our city manager has a full plate and somehow he manages to keep them all progressing.
• I must also mention Aron’s leadership at city hall during the pandemic and his concern and actions for the safety of the employees, our citizens, and our council. Aron demonstrated continued monitoring of the effect of the pandemic on our city which added to the responsibilities of our city manager.
• The last example of Aron’s leadership is the way he rallied the forces of the city during the February freeze. I do not believe Aron ever missed a day at city hall to answer to our citizens and the city’s services during this trying time. Our city manager has proven himself under some unusual circumstances that will only heighten his ability to handle future difficulties.
In a recent article in the Huntsville Item, there was a mention of a PIP (performance improvement plan) for Mr Kulhavy. I know of no such plan. The city council reviews all four charter officers on an annual basis, and I am not aware of any PIP plan for any of our charter officers. Perhaps the council should consider a PIP for ourselves. As a council, my desire is that we focus on the big projects that make a difference in the lives of our citizens and not the minor issues that only add unnecessary work loads to our staff. We have too many positive things happening in our city to distract our vision on minutiae.
I could continue with my evaluation of our city manager, but let me say that Huntsville, has a great city manager who is accomplishing great things for our city and our citizens. Is Aron Kulhavy perfect? No, but I only know of one perfect person who ever lived. As for your mayor, I am well pleased with our city manager and firmly believe he is steering the city ship in the right direction. I encourage all our citizens to stop by city hall or send Aron a note of thankfulness and encouragement. He is working hard on behalf of our citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.