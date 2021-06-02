One of the hot topics around Huntsville is the possible relocation of city hall. As I stated in our last meeting in May, we should explore all of our options before moving something that is sentimental to the downtown area. Some of my colleagues have expressed their support in moving to the north side of town by the new police station on FM 2821. I would like to remind our citizens that these same people are only transplants. They did not grow up here in Huntsville, and can never appreciate the value of keeping city hall in the downtown area.
The 2016 bond was approved for building a new city hall with the assumption that city hall would remain in the current location. I feel it is important that our citizens weigh in on such a sensitive matter as this. I have to date received one email from a citizen is support of moving. I have seen a few comments through Facebook in support of the move. I have also received one email in objection to moving, and several comments on Facebook objecting to the move. No official poll has been put out by the city of Huntsville to gauge citizen input.
At the last council meeting in May, I felt the city had not performed its due-diligence in exhausting all options before considering a move. The biggest obstacle appears to be the proposed building would not have any room for growth. This would be ridiculous if we gave the okay to build something that we would out grow in five to ten years. Since the existing building has now been deemed not structurally sound to support a second story it must be torn down. I’m not sure where the three story building came into play, but in order to contain growth we would have to extend the current design longitudinal and not latitudinal. In order to do that we will have to take money out of the reserve funds no matter the location.
I believe as a homegrown native of Huntsville, and Ward 3 Councilman, that I stand up as the lone voice from the area I represent. The majority of those who have spoken to me to do not support the relocation of city hall, and believe that those who truly love Huntsville best, would agree that city hall should remain downtown as a vital anchor point to our community. With the approved majority of council voting to put a contract on the old hospital, I believe the citizens will benefit greatly to keeping an anchor and brain of Huntsville in downtown.
