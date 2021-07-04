This is my presentation for the July 6, 2021 meeting of Commissioner’s Court of Walker County. I hope you will publish this and encourage concerned people to attend the meeting. My input and experience in developing in Walker County will hopefully help keep Walker County as one of the best places to live in the USA.
Honorable Commissioners and County Judge
I am unable to be here today, so I ask that, my son, Daniel be allowed to present my point of view.
First, I will say that we need to be pro-active and wise in assuring that Walker County remains the “Jewel in the Woodland Hills” region of Texas. You have mine and this communities support for preserving the natural beauty and quality of live we share.
It is wise to “count the cost” and as trustees of our wealth we ask you to do so.
Please consider that there has been no cost analysis of the administration of this new regulation. I believe that the annual cost of fully implementing this regulation will be in the range of $500,000 per year or more. Please put this in perspective. How much property does it take to be taxed to spend this much in taxes?
I ask that you gather the facts and cost to the taxpayer and be fiscally responsible with the citizens of Walker County’s hard earned tax dollars.
It is relatively easy task to determine what the City of Huntsville spends annually on subdivision policy administration. Much of this initiative of regulation is duplication and a new layer of government. Simply reaching a new and comprehensive agreement with the City of Huntsville is way over-due. The current agreement for the administration in the Extra Territorial Jurisdiction ETJ has been a dinosaur for over 10 years. I find it appalling that our local government is so dis-functional that this glaring problem has gone un-addressed.
Not addressing the real problem and adding new layers of government and cost to the taxpayer is disgraceful and does not bode well for the future of Walker County. Thank you for allowing input from us folks who create neighborhoods and places for the people to live. It is nice to know that you respect the people and businesses that create the taxes for you to use in trust that you make good decisions.”
