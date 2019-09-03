A recent article concerning a proposed third special utility district, a new ambulance, fire and rescue service. This seems like a good idea however we need to be very careful about what we vote for. There have been two articles that have a bearing on this proposed district, the first one being about our hospital, it's new operator and how much money it will require ... 28 million dollars for the first 4 months. They say they have $13 million, the way I do math indicates we are already in the hole $15 million. Does anyone think the next four months will require less than $28 million? That money will have to be made up from new tax revenues. That means our taxes will have to be increased to the tune of at least $15 million dollars for that first 4 months to say nothing of the following 4, 8, 12.
We must have a hospital, there is no denying that. Our, yours, mine, everybody's taxes will be increased. No way around it.
The second article/ notice concerns special utility district 2. The same type of district as the proposed district 3. They just recently came into existence and the first thing they did is ask for an increase in taxes. Bear in mind with all the new sub divisions and apartments pretty soon we're going to have to build a new school.
Just because it seems like a good idea doesn't mean it's the right thing to do.
