Monday morning, while browsing social media I found out that the local nightclub will be holding a "Mask-Off" party Tuesday. They advertised the event as being "100% capacity" and "mask-free," letting everyone in the community know that their establishment either:

1. Doesn't believe in the COVID-19 pandemic, ignoring over 500 thousand deaths in the US.

2. Doesn't care about the COVID-19 pandemic and would sacrifice the lives of countless students and locals for money, or

3. Is actively attempting to infect people with COVID-19 in order to satisfy some kind of masochistic glee.

Regardless of the reasoning, the nightclub is putting the community of Huntsville in danger by creating a super-spreader event that is guaranteed to further stretch the resources this city has to fight against the pandemic. A bar in Houston, recently attempted a similar kind of event and was immediately shut down by the city officials in order to protect all Houstonians. Will our elected officials do the same?

Tags

Trending Video