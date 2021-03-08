Monday morning, while browsing social media I found out that the local nightclub will be holding a "Mask-Off" party Tuesday. They advertised the event as being "100% capacity" and "mask-free," letting everyone in the community know that their establishment either:
1. Doesn't believe in the COVID-19 pandemic, ignoring over 500 thousand deaths in the US.
2. Doesn't care about the COVID-19 pandemic and would sacrifice the lives of countless students and locals for money, or
3. Is actively attempting to infect people with COVID-19 in order to satisfy some kind of masochistic glee.
Regardless of the reasoning, the nightclub is putting the community of Huntsville in danger by creating a super-spreader event that is guaranteed to further stretch the resources this city has to fight against the pandemic. A bar in Houston, recently attempted a similar kind of event and was immediately shut down by the city officials in order to protect all Houstonians. Will our elected officials do the same?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.