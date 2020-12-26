Back in June, one of the first Walker County residents to meet with Judge Danny Pierce about removing the Confederate monument texted me their feel for how that meeting went: “The Judge reminded me he’s old, and he doesn’t want to be accused of anything.” Not wanting to be accused of anything is the self-interest Pierce has relentlessly pursued for six months as he delayed and dithered on the issue, staked different positions in public and private, and proved himself – in the end – to be the consummate spineless politician.
Well, I won’t let him run and hide any longer. He deserves to be “accused of something.” Judge Pierce, you’re a coward, a liar and a racist.
You’re a coward and a liar for how you approached the issue from the start. Pierce promised local pastor George Oliver, who organized a press conference to request the monument’s removal in June, that the monument would go, but it would “take time” because “it was complicated.” The issue was ignored for six months, and then added to the agenda for the Dec. 21 Commissioner’s Court in the 11th hour and unceremoniously dismissed. Judge Pierce never engaged with citizens who earnestly attempted to engage with him for six months in public comment periods. Instead, he and his commissioners dismissed the issue on emails and private conversations they claim reflect the county’s voice. You’re a coward and liar for saying that “you don’t own the monument” that’s sitting on public property, so you can’t remove it.
Whether or not the county owns it, you own the decision to keep it. Right next to the slab “To Our Confederate Patriots” we can raise another stone that reads “To Our Spineless County Judge.”
You own the decision because the racism that monument embodies remained so obvious in your court. Racism is not just about personal animus—mistreating someone because of the color of their skin. No, racism is about who is listened to and who is ignored. The people who put that monument up in the 1950s lived around Black neighbors. Most them of them were polite, kind, and even charitable to Black people in their personal lives. Our state’s old Jim Crow order was based on the idea that Black Texans might live in the society, but they could have no input into the important decisions that shaped it. In your court, not much has changed.
For six months no one accused you of anything, Judge Pierce. Citizens of this county trusted you to lead and govern. You repaid that respect by running a public process in private. You dismissed Black residents of Walker County who’ve stood before you at every commissioner’s court since June, as though they’re invisible to you. For the man who “didn’t want to be accused of anything” I can find no more fitting indictment than to say that you own the cowardice, the lies, and racism that conspired to keep that monument up.
