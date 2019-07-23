In his letter of July 5th, Dr. Mark M. Calkin objects to my statement “Anyone who has been paying for their health insurance knows that the costs increased after the implementation of the ACA.” saying “As part of his everyone, I can definitely say that ACA didn't increase my health care expenses.”
While my “anyone” was certainly a bit of hyperbole, Dr. Calkin is technically correct, and offers his counterexample which proves the hyperbole inaccurate, as hyperboles tend to be. However his offered emendation of “everyone to some” is not quite the proper choice. Let us, then, correct the sentence to: “Most people who have been paying....” – the argument remains sound.
The point I was debating with my friend Frank Fair was whether or not a Federal program of socialized medicine, such as the ACA, Medicaid, or Medicare, is an effective means of addressing the issues of “people with no access to affordable healthcare, increasing healthcare costs, and an infant mortality rate that is higher than other comparable industrialized nations.”
My argument concludes that it is not. I did not address what other alternatives might be available or their relative merits, just that a Federal program has not proven effective.
Dr. Calkin then demands I defend Rep. Brady's comments about an tax cuts. Rep. Brady himself is merely incidental to the topic of my letter, and his statements on other topics are irrelevant to the question of how might we best address the issues Dr. Fair identified in his letter.
— John Unger, Huntsville
