My three kids and I were recently at one of the businesses just on the south side of the Walmart parking lot and remembered that I needed to go to Walmart for some baby food.
There is a road that one would think would connect the two shopping areas but one would have to have a four-wheel drive vehicle to traverse the 25 feet of mud and potholes between the end of the paved street and the Walmart parking lot.
The kids get antsy enough without having to spend an extra ten minutes going around what should be easy access between the two shopping areas or with me and hundreds of other shoppers having to drive the 2.5 miles estra to get to the shopping district on the north side of the mud hole separating the two shopping areas.
There is absolutely no excuse for people having to drive the extra 2.5 miles for zero legitimate reason because of poor planning.
If only 200 cars a day have to drive the extra 2.5 miles instead of the 25 feet of pavement that would connect the two shopping districts, Thus shoppers wishing to shop at stores on both sides of the mudhole will waste 400 miles of unnecessary travel a day or 146,000 miles wasting gas and contributing to climate change per year..
On top of that is 12,000 hours of annual driving and waiting time to make the absurd journey, so at time worth a minimum of $10 per wasted hour, the shoppers are also wasting $120,000 that they could be earning if back at work earlier.
Both shopping districts should pitch in an pressure whoever owns the mudhole to donate it to the city and if the owner won't cooperate then the city has the legal right to condemn the 1,000 square feet of mud as being in the net public interest.
So if the maximum value of the 1,000 square feet of mud is $15 per square foot then the maximum value of the strip would be no more than $15,000.
So I strongly suggest that immediate steps be taken to pave the 25 linear feet of muddy track in order to save time and money and to make shopping, especially with young children, more enjoyable.
