This month marks the start of a new era for Huntsville Memorial Hospital and our community.
We are truly excited to announce a new relationship with Community Hospital Corporation of Plano, Texas. We will operate under the same name, Huntsville Memorial Hospital, build on our strengths, and continue to serve our community with pride.
We are committed to our mission: We are devoted to the health and well-being of our regional communities by providing exceptional care to every patient every day with a spirit of warmth, compassion and personal pride. We achieve this through advanced and efficient medical care with strong self-governance.
This is a very special community. We are proud to serve you and proud of the health care professionals who work tirelessly to keep patient care our top priority.
We are passionate about our new relationship and moving forward into the future together to serve our friends, neighbors and community.
