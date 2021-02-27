Let's stop the blame game

Over the past decade our socio-political culture has become quite adept at playing the “blame game.” The blame game may be defined as constantly deflecting responsibility for one’s own actions elsewhere, so that any possible blame for those actions falls on others rather than self. Casting blame is so much easier than taking responsibility these days.
To be effective at the blame game, one needs to observe certain unwritten rules. For example, in the blame game speed counts a lot, and facts count little. Whenever possible, blame is a viable substitute for action. With blame, one size fits all; stereotyping is encouraged. Everyone is an expert, and opinions don’t necessarily have to be substantiated in a blame offensive. Blame doesn’t have to be accurate or fair. The last and loudest voice often wins.
While blame is sometimes deserved, let it be deserved by the other party if at all possible. Effective blame thwarts success of any kind by the opposition; no positive credit must be conceded whatsoever. Casualties in the blame game are inevitable and acceptable. Minimize damage to your side by sacrificing the weak and spinning and deflecting rather than admitting wrong. Blame is the proverbial hot potato: no one wants to be last holding it. Accordingly, don’t let blame come to rest at your door, kick it down the street and one-up your opponent at every opportunity.
These rules sound awfully cynical. Do people really operate this way? Let’s look at a few of the many examples of the blame game and see if the rules apply. The news media caught Senator Ted Cruz, after advising Texans to stay home, escaping the Texas freeze by going to Cancun, and blamed him for deserting his constituents. Cruz in turn blamed his wife and daughter for the trip, and later he blamed the person who sent his wife’s texts to the New York Times. Cruz should have learned a lesson on blame from the national CoVid scientists who advised people not to travel during the holidays and then did so themselves. Caught squarely in the crosshairs of blame, Cruz should have owned up.
The recent power outages were significant in Texas and ERCOT, the regulatory body which is not an energy provider, was blamed accordingly, despite Texas government having done little or nothing to improve the grid for a decade. That brings up one last rule: there is always someone to be blamed. If you haven’t found someone, you lack imagination. Fossil fuels (in the ground) are not to blame for global warming, rather, it’s the greedy capitalists who extract and process them for profit. COVID is blamed for keeping kids out of school when it’s really people (decision-makers) who keep kids out of school and many workers out of work. Ask a restaurant or bar owner.
Governor Cuomo of New York is suffering the rebound effect of the blame game. He was happy to blame Donald Trump for deaths in his state, but now bipartisan blame is falling back on the blamer. Blame can be a brutal surprise, as when President Trump blamed his own vice president for failing to undo the electoral vote on January 6th. Remember the rule: blame doesn’t have to be accurate or fair, or even true. So, while the U.S. blames China for CoVid, China blames the U.S. for covertly introducing CoVid into China.
In the racial arena, blame is abundant. Blacks blame Whites for White privilege, and Whites who sympathize with Blacks are blamed for White guilt. Whites blame Black Lives Matter for riots in big cities, when ironically, Black slaves may have built the first infrastructure in many of our eastern cities.
The San Francisco School Board blames Abraham Lincoln and George Washington for being white supremacists, yet how likely were George Washington Carver and Booker T. Washington to perpetuate the name of someone their families disrespected. If ever there were obvious examples of the blame game getting us nowhere, racism and reverse-racism are prime. Remember the rule: blame eliminates the need for positive action. And the other rule: stereotyping entire groups, or in this case races, makes assigning broad blame easier.
Republicans blame Democrats for Antifa, and Democrats blame Republicans for the Proud Boys, when clearly nobody with any sense likes either group. Republicans blame Democrats for admitting thousands of poor undocumented immigrants, while Democrats blame Republicans for separating families, a process which also occurred under Obama Democrats. Both parties have been content to blame rather than legislate immigration reform over the past eight years. And so it goes. Urban coastal states blame rural mid-America fly-over states for archaic thinking. Fly-over central states blame coastal states for not respecting the Constitution. All this has accomplished – not much.
The blame game got traction with Republicans during the Obama administration (rule: the opponent is allowed no successes). It went into high gear with Trump’s election, as Democrats blamed him for whatever the problem of the day was, even before he took office, and then blamed him even after he was out of office and impeached him. And the country benefited – not at all.
Our country has been described as more divided now than even during the Civil War. While we deflect responsibility, condemn compromise, and assign blame, the chasm widens. Will we find leadership that cares more about action than perpetually assessing blame, or will history’s noblest democracy continue our steep spiral into chaos and bitter division? Will we find people whose primary concern is not optics but about what it takes to fix our fractured country and then determinedly go about it, rather than just pointing the finger of blame? We can only hope.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.