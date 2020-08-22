Let's get the story straight

After reading the front page news article in the Tuesday, Aug. 18 issue of The Huntsville Item, “We won’t defund the police,” I certainly hope that the quotes credited to Commissioner Ronnie White were not accurate.
I have known Commissioner White and his father for many years and have called them friends. The racist quote credited to Commissioner White brought back extremely unpleasant memories. Statements like, “We need to look at what the police officers are dealing with.” “They are dealing with an element of people.“ “This is basically a movement against law enforcement.” Apparently these statements were made in reference to Black Lives Matter.
The article went on to credit Mr. White with making specific reference to recent stories from conservative social media posts that made race the issue. When he described the murder of the 5-year-old in North Carolina and made special reference to #BlackLivesMatter, he made the same error that the Huntsville City Manager made when he responded to a post made by a white supremacist saying that Black Lives Matter was going to destroy the Sam Houston Stature.
The murder of that 5-year-old broke the hearts of most Americans of all races, and to use this horrible example to make a false point about Black Lives Matter was totally off the rail.
It is important that I set the record straight on the issue of the Austin City Council defunding the police department by $150 million. The headline in the August 13, 2020 Texas Tribune was,“Austin City Council votes to cut police department budget by one-third, reinvest money in social services.” In a discussion that I had with the president of the Austin Branch of NAACP, a person who is my co-chair of the Criminal Justice Committee of the Texas State Conference of NAACP, his efforts were critical in working with the Austin City Council in the development of this plan. The plan was developed in response to the police killing of an unarmed Black and Hispanic man, along with other racial issues. The plan was never meant to defund the police, but to redistribute funds to social services and alternative public safety programs that would take place over a period of years while enhancing the quality of public safety.
In my discussions with local Black Lives Matter leadership, I was assured that the local organization has never discussed nor made any plans to pursue any police defunding effort. The defunding statement is used to invoke emotional and hateful responses from those members of our society who are insecure about their personal safety, for one reason or another.
On a personal note, Commissioner White comes from a law enforcement family. His father was the Walker County Sheriff for many years and had massive support from the Black community, even when he was accused in a racial incident. The Black community came to his assistance and supported him.
Commissioner White has had majority support and endorsement from the Black Community in all of his elections. Even when he involved himself in a civil dispute between a Black man trying to get restitution from a White man who’s cattle had destroyed property belonging to him. Mr.White gave testimony to support the White man, in spite of the fact that he had no personal knowledge of the facts in the case.
On the other hand, when Mr. White was Constable White, he took control of a situation where an older Black man was experiencing a mental health issue and other law enforcement officers were prepared to kill him. Constable White stepped in and saved the man’s life.
One of my fathers was a law enforcement officer with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for many years. I had a close up and personal view of good and bad policing. My other father was a United States Army Officer who served in World War II , during the Korean Conflict and served his last overseas duty in Vietnam. He retired as a Military Police Lieutenant Colonel.
Mr. White used the term, “These folks,” a number of times. Who is he referring to?
I do agree with Commissioner White when he said that we are very divided in this country and that we need to work on something to get us back together. This is only possible if we recognize the reality of our situation and work with each other with respect and truth. Those negative, harmful, hurtful and false posts on social media are destructive and not constructive. I have always had a problem with a person who throws a rock and hides his hands.
When will the Commissioners Court put the issue of the Confederate monument located on the court house property on the agenda to make a decision? You should deal with this issue to let us know on what side of history you are standing. It appears as though you are trying to wait until after the November elections. What good will that accomplish?
The goal of trying to get everyone together hasn’t worked in this country for over 400 years, but I am more encouraged now than any time in my lifetime. Seeing a diverse group of people coming together who recognize that all people in America have not been treated well and they are willing to come out of the shadows and be recognized in a peaceful protest. They do this in spite of all of the hatred and hostility displayed by some people and groups.
I am suggesting that, instead of depending on social media and hearsay to form opinions about others, simply have an open and honest conversation with others.
