We know you have opinions, and we want to hear them.
The Item is looking for a few people who were previously undecided or have had a change of heart leading into the Nov. 3 Presidential Election for the next installment of our Pulse of the Voter series.
During the process we will discuss key political issues that have shaped the country over the past few years.
Here’s some of the topics we’ll be asking about:
• Police and community relations.
• The federal government’s response to the COVId-19 pandemic.
• Economic recovery in Texas and the Untied States.
• Health care.
If you’d like to participate, contact editor Joseph Brown at jbrown@itemonline.com, 936-295-5407.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.