Let's have a word about tantrums

Although we associate tantrums with children, adults have them too and no matter the age the scene is not pretty. During the years I was a mentor for Mothers of Pre-Schoolers (MOPS) this subject came up regularly. Tantrums are one of the easier unbecoming behaviors to address in small children. (Children with special needs require a special approach to common problems, such as tantrums. I would not presume to address parenting in those circumstances.)
Tantrums happen. However they should not be ongoing or become a tolerated behavior and they are seldom a private activity. If the audience is removed the tantrum is no fun at all and usually dissolves into nothingness. So handle the problem promptly and early.
At the very first sign of an impending fit, with minimal explanation or preamble, carry “Mr. Tantrum” to his/her room or bed and say he/she can come join the family when they find their happy face or when their corners are up. Then quietly leave the room and close the door. Once the audience is removed it is amazing how soon they can morph into their sweet self.
Address tantrums when they begin and be brief in explaining your action. This is the worst time in the world to explain to your child why a tantrum is bad form. Save your breath, for no one is listening. There is no need to justify one’s actions; your child already knows why his parent is arranging this trip to his room or some other quiet isolated place.
A public tantrum is most likely to happen while shopping. Reasons can vary, but usually refusing a request to buy a special toy or treat can trigger a sudden onset. I recommend a policy of zero tolerance for tantrums in public. It is disruptive and upsetting for those who are witness to the display and it is a public embarrassment for the parent. But if one happens, remove the child from the scene, return to the car, go home if possible and ignore all pleas for contrary actions at that time.
It is best to avoid shopping during a child’s usual naptime. A tantrum may result from being tired, dealing with stroller restraints or being in one position for long periods of time. Shop with children when they are well rested. Never but never bribe children with the prospect of a new toy or some other reward if they will behave while mommy shops. The message here is “If I make a big enough fuss, I will get a toy to be quiet”.
Tantrums can be a cry for needed attention, especially if there are several children in the family or the tantrum thrower is a middle child. Providing special one-on-one segments of a parent’s time may diminish the frequency of tantrums. A parent should be able to detect the difference between willful behavior and a cry for deserved attention.
A tantrum is a power play for control of the moment and a parent must win this contest of wills. It is not easy! By handling tantrums early and consistently, you may spare yourself the unlovely sight of your twelve year old in full fit mode one day. This isn’t to say your children will always handle their frustrations, never throw things in anger or ever sustain a meltdown at a family reunion, but the odds are better that it won’t happen.
Parents are expected to be role models. In order for children to exhibit behavior that is appropriate to their age and level of maturity, parents need to make sure their behavior fits that description as well. Children grow up to act as they have seen their parents act. So act appropriately and act your age. No small responsibility, that.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
