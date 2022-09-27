Last week the Rule of Seven was recommended as a way to encourage kids to be good eaters. When raising our family I considered being picky about food a form of abuse of the person who prepared it and an effort was made to prevent this from being a part of the family dynamic. The Rule of Seven worked well for our family but it would be naïve to believe that one solution works for all children so I will present another.
For my great-grandchildren another system was devised by making a computer-generated chart that contained their picture at the top of the page. Each time they tasted or ate something for the first time (and also subsequent times up to seven) the name of the food was listed and they were allowed to place a decal beside it. The chart was prominently displayed on the refrigerator door.
This worked well with the first-born great-grandchild but her sibling was not enamored with any part of the idea. She would walk past her sister’s chart, give it a cursory glance then say to me, “I don’t want one of those.”
I pretended I didn’t care whether she had a chart or not. After her first show of resistance this scenario was repeated and much time passed until one day she said, “I want a food chart with my picture on it and I want it on the refrigerator.” One was prepared and when she had a chart of her own the competitive spirit kicked in and she started tasting, recording and slapping decals on her chart rather steadily and her list continued to grow. Truth be known, this is just another form of The Rule of Seven. She is now nineteen, has very few food dislikes and finds it odd that there was a time when she didn’t like strawberries!
Families should eat together whenever possible. It is the only time parents find out what their kids are thinking. For some reason chewing on food makes them want to talk. Regrettably, sooner or later it is necessary to tell them not to talk with food in their mouth, seems a shame, actually.
Plan an occasional supper or dinner when everyone pretends they are eating with some admired, famous figure. The napkin and utensils are placed and used appropriately, everyone watches his or her elbows and there is much quiet chewing and drinking. Do not be surprised to hear a little voice say, “Grammies, elbows off the table.”
Departing from traditional menus is okay, providing there is balance over time. Peanut butter for breakfast is fine, scrambled eggs for supper is also acceptable, however, avoid asking kids what they want to eat. That unfortunate exercise can lead to cooking different dishes for various members of the family and can make preparing supper a challenge. The rule should be, “Mother plans the meals and kids eat them”. It is fine to give a choice when two are available. One could say peanut butter and jelly or ham sandwich, apples or grapes today thus providing an option and a choice. That differs from asking what they want for supper when the answer might be hamburgers and all you have thawed and ready to cook is chicken.\Make eating at the family table a pleasant experience. No scolding or speaking unpleasantly to your children when they are eating for it will spoil their appetite. Smile often, chew and swallow. Refrain from talking about the food your kids ate, didn’t eat, spilled, regurgitated, failed to chew, left on the plate, liked, didn’t like, hid, found or fed to the dog. Remember we eat to live, not live to eat. When children are young food is a non-topic at the table.\Never but never allow children or anyone else to bring an iPhone or iPad to the dinner table, the only exception being if someone is “on call” for some assigned duty.
Bon appetit!
