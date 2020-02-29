Lent, cookies and hankies

As we begin March — and Lent — let us reflect on what February gave us, from the perspective of the Scouts: i.e., both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
It’s Girl Scout cookie season. Don’t be a fink. Every time you encounter any group of the lasses selling the cookies, buy some. And I do mean every time. You can create smiles and be a better person by helping out generously each time, rather than excusing yourself by telling the next one that you already bought some from the last one. That makes about as much sense as ordering your sushi well- done.
If you’re already portly, as I am, then the solution is plain: buy the thin mints anyway and, rather than consuming them yourself, just give them away to friends and family, like little bonbons of love, in a world where the TV tells me to ride a pretend bicycle until I wind up like the kid in “The Rocking Horse Winner.”
Granted that the whole cookie enterprise gives the little ladies an early glimpse of responsibility and capitalism, it also teaches them about camaraderie and teamwork, respecting one another in pursuit of achieving laudable goals honorably. They won’t learn that by watching Sanderbloom and Warrensteyer do the mongoose and cobra dance in the so- called debates.
It’s also allergy season. Never mind the impending galactic coronavirus maelstrom: we’re already being murdlated by those around us sneezing and coughing — hurling boogers and germs around like mardi gras beads.
Like you, I am utterly aghast and dismayed — yea, verily I fly into paroxysms of shame and disgust — when I see my students sneezing and trying to minimize the fallout by using their t-shirt (which is what most of them usually wear) in a way so egregiously uncouth that I dare not even describe it in a family newspaper.
The point is that such shocking exhibitions of poor form could be avoided if young people would simply follow the Boy Scout motto: “Be Prepared.” Keep a handkerchief in your pocket, or a small packet of tissues in your bag. You’ll be proud when you can control the effluence of your proboscis with aplomb.
In my day, ma taught me that a proper gentleman must always have a hanky in his pocket, since it also could be just the right thing to hand to someone who was overwrought in some way and needed to blot.
I faithfully observed the above precaution, and dutifully kept a cotton square with me, until my patience and preparedness paid off one day when I was conversing with a distraught and weeping young lady; I produced the same hanky that I had been carrying with me for years, and on it time had taken its toll. True story: it was in such a sad state that the distressed damsel asked me: “What do you do, rub it around in the dirt before you put it in your pocket?” Chivalry took a punch to the schnoz that time.
Regardless of my own courtly debacle, I still keep a bandana on my person, and so should you. Be prepared. The bottom line is that Scouting, for both boys and girls, is a wonderful program that gives participants fun, values, and a sense of accomplishment. I urge you to support it. If your Lenten resolution isn’t to eat more Girl Scout cookies, then perhaps it should be to do something nice each day for a youngster.
—
Bruce Chabot is a semi- retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville and teaches at Sam Houston State University.
