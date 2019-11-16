LEGAL CORNER: How to keep the lawyers from getting all the money

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
Recently, you may have read about several famous people who have died without an estate plan or Will. While Hollywood is usually not a model we should follow, it does provide many lessons we can use to avoid difficulties in our lives. Casey Kasem, Mickey Rooney, Michael Jackson, Prince and Aretha Franklin and many more fell victim of poor or the lack of planning. Do not make the same mistake.
You may say “but I do not have a large estate” as justification for not developing an estate plan. Just because you don’t have a large estate does not mean dying without an estate plan won’t be expensive. In fact the cost will be a larger portion of what you do have. If you want to maximize what you do leave to your family, then do not be so complacent as to die without a Will. Your spouse, children, grandchildren, uncles, aunts and cousins to the third-degree will curse you unto the seventh generation. This is particularly true if you own real property and/or have children.
Wills executed in Texas can be relatively easy to probate, if the Will contains proper language appointing an "independent executor" and contains "self-proving affidavits" from 2 witnesses over the age of 14 and is notarized. If you do not have an estate plan or Will, or it does not appoint an independent executor, or is not self-proved, THE LAWYERS WILL GET ALL THE MONEY.
An independent executor need only make application to the court for admission of the Will to probate, and may not even have to file an inventory. If no debts or taxes are due, the estate may then be distributed to the devisees (devisee is a fancy lawyer word for "heir"). Technically heirs and devisees are different, but you will have to pay me to explain all that.
Dependent Administration:
When a Will does not contain language appointing an independent executor, the Will may still be admitted to probate. The court will appoint a dependent executor, who may be the last person on earth you would want to handle your estate. Every penny spent and/or every move by the dependent executor must be approved by the court. This gets expensive. Again THE LAWYERS WILL GET ALL THE MONEY.
Self-Proving Affidavits:
If your Will does not have a self-proving affidavit, it will have to be proved up in court by the testimony of the witnesses to the Will. If your Will was executed in Chicago and you move to Texas and die without executing a new Will or having it re-witnessed by Texas witnesses, then your friends in Chicago will be slightly inconvenienced by having to fly to Texas for a probate hearing (if they have survived you and can be found). Obviously, another needless expense to the estate.
You could get a do-it-yourself kit off a television ad or the internet. The problem is that everyone’s situation is unique. Just because the majority of customers have answered a question a certain way, for example, does not necessarily make it right for your individual circumstances. So if serious legal mistakes are made, you’ll never know because they will not become apparent until you die. And the people left to deal with the mistakes are the people you are probably trying to protect by creating your Will. These mistakes will be expensive to fix and, again, THE LAWYERS WILL GET ALL THE MONEY.
Do-it-yourself Wills are just not worth the risk. Attorneys do more than draft a document. They advise you, based on years of experience and thousands of real life situations, on the best way to protect your family and preserve and distribute your assets according to your wishes.
I hope these points have made it clear that everyone should have an estate plan or at least a Will. Because all Wills are not created equal, you should consult an attorney experienced in estate planning to draft the best document for you. Spending a little now can save a great deal of expense and aggravation for your family later.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas.
