LEGAL CORNER: Frequently asked questions about guardianships

While I am an advocate for the use of a Power of Attorney to avoid guardianships, I realize there are times when a guardianship cannot be avoided. Therefore, in this week’s column I will address some of the more frequently asked questions regarding guardianships.
How does one go about initiating a guardianship?
Any interested party may file an application with the proper court requesting that a guardian be appointed for a person believed to be incapacitated.
What is the definition of an incapacitated person?
A person may be found to be incapacitated if due to a mental or physical condition he or she is unable to: (1) provide food, clothing, or shelter for himself or herself; (2) care for his or her own physical needs, or (3) manage his or her own financial affairs. A finding of incapacity will allow the person to be placed under guardianship. A minor person (someone under 18 years of age) and missing persons are also considered to be incapacitated.
Once a guardian is appointed, does the incapacitated person lose all rights and powers?
Not necessarily. A judge may appoint a guardian for an incapacitated person, but limit the guardian's powers so that all rights and powers except those granted to the guardian are retained by the incapacitated person.
Who may serve as guardian?
The court will appoint a guardian for an incapacitated person in the following order of priority: (1) the incapacitated person's spouse; (2) the person's nearest kin; and (3) an eligible person who is best qualified to serve.
Do the types of guardians vary?
Yes. Generally, there is a guardian of the person and a guardian of the estate. The guardian of the person has the duty and power to provide the incapacitated person with clothing, food, medical care, and shelter. The guardian of the estate has the duty and power to manage the incapacitated person's financial affairs. One person can fill both positions.
Who is not allowed to serve as guardian?
A person may not be appointed guardian if the person is a minor, a notoriously bad person, an incapacitated person, a person who is a party to a lawsuit affecting the incapacitated person (with some exceptions), a person who owed the incapacitated person money, unless it is repaid, a person with adverse claims to the incapacitated person or his property, an inexperienced or uneducated person, a person the court finds unsuitable, a person eliminated in a person's designation of guardian, or a nonresident without a resident agent.
Are there costs involved in a guardianship?
Yes. These costs include attorney's fees, filing fees, attorney ad litem fees, and bond premiums to be paid out of the incapacitated person's estate. These fees will be quite substantial, so you must be prepared.
What rights are retained by the incapacitated person?
The incapacitated person has the right to receive a copy of the application for guardianship and other documents filed with the County Clerk. He or she is also entitled to be at the hearing to determine whether he or she is incapacitated.
Is an alleged incapacitated person represented by an attorney?
Yes. When a guardianship is filed, the court appoints an attorney ad litem to represent the interests of the alleged incapacitated person. The person can also retain his or her own attorney.
What happens at a guardianship hearing?
The person who filed the application must prove the incapacity through testimony and medical evidence. The alleged incapacitated person has a right to bring his or her own witnesses to court and also the right to speak to the judge. The alleged incapacitated person may also request a jury trial. The judge or jury will determine if the person is incapacitated.
How soon can a guardianship hearing be held?
The earliest date to schedule a hearing is the Monday following the expiration of 10 days after the alleged incapacitated person has been personally served with the application of guardianship.
Upon appointment, how does a guardian qualify?
The guardian must file an oath and post a bond in the amount set by the court to insure proper performance of his or her duties.
Does the guardian have reporting requirements to the court?
Yes. The guardian of the estate must file an inventory within 30 days of qualifying. The inventory must list all assets of the incapacitated person coming into the guardian's hands and all debts owed to the estate. The guardian of the estate must file an annual account to report all receipts and disbursements. The guardian of the person must file an annual report on the location, condition, and well-being of the incapacitated person.
What if there is an immediate need for the appointment of a guardian?
A temporary guardian can be appointed without notice to the proposed incapacitated person if his or her person or property is in imminent danger. Usually a temporary guardianship will not exceed sixty 60 days. However, if a permanent guardianship application has been filed and is contested or challenged, the court may appoint a temporary guardian to serve as temporary guardian until the contested guardianship action is resolved.
Does the person for whom a temporary guardianship has been appointed have any rights?
Since that person is not presumed to be incapacitated, he or she retains all rights and powers not granted to the temporary guardian. He or she is entitled to be served with a copy of the documents that are filed. The court must appoint an attorney to represent the alleged incapacitated person. The court must hold a hearing no later than ten 10 days after the date of filing the temporary guardianship to determine whether there is a need for continuation of the temporary guardianship.
Pursuing a guardianship for a loved one can be an expensive and difficult process. An attorney can assist you in determining if a guardianship is appropriate for your particular situation. If you have further questions or are considering a guardianship for a loved one, you should consult your attorney.
