LEGAL CORNER: Execution of legal documents and COVID-19

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
With the COVID-19 Virus and Emergency Orders in place, one might ask, “Is there a provision for relaxing the requirement that documents be executed before a Notary Public?” As a member of the Real Estate, Probate & Trust Section of the Texas Bar Association (REPTL), we have seen this as a common question in the last couple of weeks.
REPTL has been exploring whether any public official may relax the requirements under current law for a notary to acknowledge documents that are not executed in the notary’s physical presence. To avoid litigation over the validity of documents executed under relaxed standards, this is a very important issue. At this point, no action has been taken to relax the execution requirements; however, REPTL notes that: A client may execute a valid Will without involving a notary, so long as there are two witnesses or the Will is entirely in the testator’s handwriting (though the Will, will not be self-proved). One should note that the prove up of a handwritten Will in court after death is more complicated than a Will prepared and formally executed in an attorney’s office.
It may be important to note that a client may execute a medical power of attorney or directive to physicians without involving a notary, so long as there are two witnesses. The Health & Safety Code empowers certain individuals to act for a patient who is unable to communicate his or her medical wishes, even in the absence of a medical power of attorney or directive to physicians. I recognize that these alternatives do not address all situations, but mention them for your information, nevertheless. In the current times, there might be need for extraordinary considerations.
Another question, “Can anything be done about the requirement for physically present witnesses? I am not aware of legal authority in Texas that would allow a public official to relax the witness presence requirements for execution of a Will. In the absence of any likely relief, a REPTL member has suggested a creative alternative that could be employed in an emergency. A testator may execute a complex, attorney-drafted revocable trust without witnesses or a notary (neither of which is strictly required for a trust), and then with the guidance of an attorney, handwrite a very short pourover Will that leaves all assets to the revocable trust (since a Will need not have witnesses if it is entirely in the testator’s handwriting, and need not be notarized except to make the Will self-proved). In this way, a testator may establish a complete dispositive plan for his or her probate assets without requiring any other person to be present.
As we have all learned, the world can change in a moments notice, therefore I encourage all persons contemplating the creation of a Will or estate plan to contact an attorney focused on estate planning to assist you in drafting your Will or estate plan and the execution of the same documents. The danger in failing to properly execute your documents is that the documents will lead to unnecessary litigation and expense. Here at Moak & Moak, we have implemented protocols that allow our clients to conference by phone for estate planning advice and for the documents to be properly executed, witnessed and notarized while maintaining social distance and to protect all parties.
I have great confidence these strange times will pass, we will all learn from them, and things will get back to normal.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com
