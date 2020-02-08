LEGAL CORNER: Do I need to probate this will?

Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.