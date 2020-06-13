LEGAL CORNER: Common estate planning mistakes

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
A great deal of my time is spent updating or correcting estate plans prepared by others. The situation could be my client has recently moved to Texas from another state or they tried to prepare their own estate plan. However, sometimes it was drafted by either a non-attorney or an attorney who is not familiar with estate planning. So, this week I thought I would write about some common estate planning mistakes.
“Selling” property for $1.
This was popular years ago in areas that saw very rapid land appreciation. For example, when my grandfather moved to Beaumont, Texas, he paid $50 a lot for property. Today those lots would sell for $2 million each. The theory was that you could sell it for a very low price and not have to pay taxes on the gain and remove it from your estate. You can sell property for whatever you want but:
The IRS will deem it a gift if it is less than market value, and your heirs will lose the “step up” in value. Why is this so bad? Because if I inherit a property worth $1 million and sell it for $1 million I may pay no tax. If I “buy” it for $1 and sell it for $1 million, I pay tax on the $999,999 gain. With the capital gains tax at 20%, that cost them almost $200,000.00!
Not planning for the death of a beneficiary.
If one of my two beneficiaries dies, where does the money go? Is it the other one, or is it the family of the one who died? I could disinherit grandchildren by picking the first option and leave everything to the other beneficiary and their family! This is known as per capita (Latin for “by heads,” meaning per person) vs. per stirpes (Latin for “by branch,” meaning each branch of the family would receive a share). One way to word that might be that you leave your assets to “all lawful children equally - Per Stirpes.”
Not planning for the unexpected.
An unexpected or long term disability can often have grave consequences on your personal and financial affairs. Decisions such as who will handle your finances, raise your children, or make healthcare decisions on your behalf are extremely important. Therefore it may be necessary to appoint an agent through a Texas power of attorney and /or create a trust to work on your behalf if you are unable to do for yourself.
Not dealing with your own mortality.
Yes, you are still going to die someday, whether you want to face that reality or not. Do not leave your family ruined because you don’t want to deal with an uncomfortable situation.
Not updating your Will.
There are many changes that can take place within a family or business structure, such as births, deaths, divorces, and new property acquisitions. Therefore, to ensure the assets you leave behind are given to those you intend, it is wise to perform a periodic update of your Will when these changes take place.
Not meeting with an estate planning attorney.
This is probably the most common mistake a person might make, especially if you have complicated assets or if you have doubts about your own ability to draft an estate plan. An experienced attorney can provide you with tax- planning strategies based on the particular needs and demands of your estate.
If you would like to plan ahead and have your estate plan prepared or reviewed, you should consult an attorney experienced in estate planning. Note, if you had any of these documents prepared for you while you resided in a different state you should have a Texas attorney review the document to make sure it complies with Texas law.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com
