LEGAL CORNER: All powers of attorney are not equal

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
I have written before on powers of attorney and mentioned there are many forms and this area evolves often. Well in the last Legislative Session, Texas adopted new minimum requirements for powers of attorney in Texas. If you have not reviewed your instruments in sometime, then now is a good time to do so.
The internet has too many variations to count, but which one is best? As I said above, Texas has just adopted a new statutory durable power of attorney (SDPOA). This means the minimum requirements that should be covered in a power of attorney in Texas. Often the issue is getting a bank or third party company to accept the power of attorney. With this in mind, the Legislature has made the Texas power of attorney more useful and/or acceptable to third parties with whom the agent may deal, there are some powers and provisions which can be added. Guidance from a Texas attorney focused in the area of estate planning, probate and elder law will serve you best in deciding what powers and provisions are best, in your particular circumstance.
While the SDPOA is an excellent document, it may not be adequate for some clients because it is not a general power of attorney. It lacks powers and provisions which are useful in managing the affairs of an incapacitated principal.
Texas case law has established that powers of attorney must be strictly construed so as to exclude the exercise of any power which is not warranted, either by the actual terms used, or as a necessary means of executing the authority with effect. Therefore, the agent under a SDPOA will have only the powers specifically granted by the principal and described in Estates Code Sections 752.101 through 752.114, unless additional powers are added.
Power to make gifts:
Generally, an agent may make gifts up to the annual exclusion amount ($15,000 in 2021). However, some additional gifting powers or limitations may be desirable for estate tax or Medicaid planning purposes. Not all attorneys are familiar with these provisions and you should be sure you understand the implications of using them. This is one area the new SDPOA has been revised to include.
Power to create a trust:
The Estates Code provides authority to engage in certain estate and trust transactions, but the authority is limited to transactions where the principal is the beneficiary of the estate or trust. Many believe an agent has the authority to create a trust on behalf of a principal. However, case law has found differently. The Texas Trust Code dictates that a trust is created only if the settlor manifests an intention to create a trust. However, a power of attorney may grant the agent the specific authority to create a trust if needed.
Power to designate beneficiaries:
The Estates Code limits an agent’s authority to designate or change a beneficiary to contracts executed before the principal executed the power of attorney. If the principal wishes to grant the agent authority to name the agent as a beneficiary on insurance or contracts not in existence, then additional language will be required.
Power to create Pay On Death accounts:
Without specific language, an agent may not be able to open an account with Pay on Death (P.O.D.) or Right of Survivorship Accounts. Such language must be specifically drafted by an attorney.
Medicaid Planning Powers:
The standard SDPOA does not grant the agent sufficient authority to act on the principal’s behalf for Medicaid Planning. Several additional powers must be added if the agent is to assist in this regard.
Powers related to a Revocable Trust:
A revocable trust can be a useful tool for asset management in the event the creator of the revocable trust becomes incapacitated. It is sometimes argued that a funded revocable trust is more acceptable to third parties than a durable power of attorney because the assets (IF PROPERLY DONE) are re-titled in the name of the trust.
Even if a revocable trust is used as the primary dispositive document, the principal should still have a power of attorney which authorizes the agent to conduct the transactions described in the Estates Code.
Other powers that may be appropriate to add to a SDPOA include:
- Power to resign a fiduciary appointment
- Power to convert IRA
- Power to deal with the USPS
- Power to deal with tax matters
- Power to deal with mineral interest
- Power to deal with pets
- Power to deal with digital assets
- Power to hire home health care
- Power to sue third parties who refuse to accept a power of attorney.
A power of attorney can be a valuable tool in estate planning, but it should be properly drafted to ensure that the powers contained in it are appropriate. The person wishing to grant a power of attorney must be of sound mind and able to make decisions about their most important affairs. This cannot be done if that person has been diagnosed as incompetent. Therefore, seek advice regarding granting someone power of attorney before an emergency arises. Always consult with an attorney who can explain the instrument before executing a power of attorney.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com
