Laughing for the health of it*

Laughter results when we perceive something to be funny. And surprisingly, what is funny to some may not be funny to another but to those for whom laughter comes easy, it is a true blessing and has therapeutic benefits. .
Laughter can be a chortle, a chuckle, giggle, cackle, cachinnation, bray or belly laugh. These laughs require using muscles from different parts of the body, from throat to belly. Broken down further there is polite laughter, contagious laughter, nervous laughter, silent laughter, canned laughter, cruel laughter and pigeon laughter. Most of these are self-explanatory except for pigeon laughter which has nothing to do with laughing when the person you are with receives a deposit on his shirt or head from a pigeon flying overhead. Pigeon laughter is laughing silently, with closed lips which makes one make pigeon-like sounds. Cachinnation laughter is the word used to describe loud explosive laughter. This was news to me!
The people in our lives have their own unique laugh and those laugh sounds are precious to our ears. It was easy to place the laughs of the people I know into a category or type, but when it came to naming mine, I trod very carefully through the lists. I kept coming back to belly laugh because as a sweet little white-haired lady I didn’t want to embrace horse laugh as the term to identify mine.
Some people have beautiful quiet laughter almost like the ringing of a bell. Among my acquaintances and relatives, their laugh style is seldom of the loud type. My uncle Arthur chortled and when he laughed the corners of his mouth turned down and he showed his bottom teeth. I was glad I escaped inheriting that family gene although the sound of his laugh was very contagious.
Laughter helps keep us well and on an even emotional keel. Laughter makes the unbearable bearable and is why so-called black humor, dark humor, foxhole humor or sick humor can evoke laughter. People in professions such as medicine, law enforcement or soldiering in time of war rely on laughter to stay sane. They witness death, pain and sadness regularly and they laugh to stay well and it is why in hospitals the doors to doctor’s lounges are always closed. Same with nurses’ lounges. I told my nursing staff that nurses laugh to keep from crying but to keep the laughter private.
Laughter makes the intolerable, tolerable, the unbearable, bearable, it helps keep the body healthy and it is Biblical. Joy is mentioned over 200 times in the Bible so we were meant to be joyful for joyfulness brings laughter, and laughter brings a sense of well-being.
He that is of a merry heart has a continual feast. Proverbs 15:15. Even in laughter, the heart may ache and rejoicing may end in grief. Proverbs 14:13. Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh. Luke 6:21. A merry heart doeth good like a medicine but a broken spirit drieth the bones. Proverbs 17:22. As a nurse I have personal experience witnessing the benefits of a cheerful, joyful heart in someone who can laugh even when things seem dark and hopeless.
During my many years as a motivational speaker my favorite topic was the laughter-wellness connection. But no matter the topic my talks ended with a little sermonette and it went like this.
“When we get out of bed each morning, there are choices to make: To be bitter or better, gloomy or glorious, cope or mope, joyful or mournful……. and they are choices we make each and every day.
Of all the blessing we receive, laughter must be near the top of the list. Laughter is the most subtle of emotions, has no nationality, politics or religion and is an equalizer without equal. When we laugh it is a gift we give to others, but ultimately we receive the benefits of our laughter when a smile or a laugh is sent back in our direction.
This is a hurting world and we wish it were not so. Everyone would love to live in a world of peace where we were ever mindful of God’s love, appreciative of every sunrise, every flower’s unfolding beauty, every friend’s smile, every kiss from family, friend or lover and every astonishing, miraculous beat of our heart.
Stay well, stay joyful and laugh into the future. It makes our God larger and our demons smaller. And that is a good thing.”
* I did not coin the phrase “Laugh for the Health of it” and don’t know who did, but have always liked it.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, TX and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.