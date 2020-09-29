Last chance to register to vote

The deadline to register to vote is just around the corner. Would-be voters have until Oct. 5 to register by mail or in-person at the Walker County Elections Department.
Elections Manager Julie Cooper and her staff stand ready to assist potential voters in registering to vote so that their voice may be heard on Nov. 3. The office, at 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Suite 114, is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also register online if you are updating your drivers license.
We often hear the politicians tell us “this is the most important election in our history.” Hyperbole aside, every election impacts the people of our great nation — from the municipal and county elections all the way up to the national races we see on the news every night.
After you’ve registered to vote, start studying the different candidates and then go vote.
If you’d like to request an absentee ballot, you must do so by contacting the Walker County Elections Office no later than Oct. 23. Ballots are sent by mail and can be returned by mail or in-person, so don’t delay on making your application.
Texas offers only a few reasons voters may use to request an absentee ballot:
•You’re age 65 or older
•You will be outside the county during the early voting period and Election Day
You have a physical disability and an inaccessible polling place
•You are confined to a jail
Requests for an absentee ballot can be made by mail, common or contract carrier, fax or email. Applications to apply are available at co.walker.tx.us/elections
The early voting period will be Oct. 13-30, with the Walker County Elections Department offering in-person voting Monday-Friday at the Walker County Storm Shelter and will be open for voting from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There will also be two twelve-hour voting days on Oct. 20 and 27from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekend voting on Oct. 17 and 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also vote at 11 different locations across the county on Nov. 3.
We hope everyone takes advantage of one of these opportunities to let your voice be heard this election season.
