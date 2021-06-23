La Salle & the blue nun: The push and the pull naming Texas

On April 22, 1689 an expedition under the leadership of the Governor of Coahuila, Mexico, Alonso de Leon, finally found Fort St. Louis, the long searched for encampment of the French interloper on then Spanish soil, René Robert Cavelier Sieur de La Salle.
The agony and ecstasy of La Salle’s impact on Spanish politics lingered, although he had suffered death at the hands of his own followers near present Navasota, Texas two years earlier. Let’s explore how the presence of a Franciscan Priest, Father Damian Massanet, with the Spanish Expedition on that April day in 1689 set in motion events leading to the naming of Texas.
Our story begins in 1682 with La Salle heading an expedition from Canada to the mouth of the Mississippi and declaring all lands drained by that great water for King Louis XIV of France. Thence he returned to France, secured a mighty expedition of four ships and returned in 1684 only to suffer losses of three of his ships while sailing off course far to the west of the Mississippi. There, off Matagorda Bay in February 1685, he established his base where adverse weather conditions led to the loss of the final ship.
His first venture from the fort led him to the Rio Grande while a later expedition took him through territory of later Walker County in one of his futile efforts to find the Mississippi. As La Salle occupied their territory, several cadres of the Spanish searched for him thus giving rise to the arrival at the La Salle site of the expedition of Alonzo de Leon with Father Massenet.
It was during their sojourn at that base that a chance meeting of the Franciscan Father with the Caddo Indians led to a request of the latter for the Father to minister to their people to the east. “Why” The Father asked. “Because a lady in Blue introduced us to Jesus years ago,” came the reply.
This lady, Mary Agreda, was legend. While never leaving her site in a nunnery, she allegedly bilocated to the land of the Caddo. As stories of her endeavors spread, an estimated 60,000 Indians of the broader region found Christianity.
Spinning off the Caddo’s invitation at the La Salle site in 1689, one year later, in 1690, Father Massenet and Alonzo de Leon led another expedition east to the Caddo, there to establish the mission San Francisco de las Tejas. The basis of this name flowed from the greeting the expedition received on arrival at the turf of the Caddo. The Caddo greeted them with their word “tashas”, meaning friends. Translated to Spanish the word was Tejas while in English it was Texas.
Thus did the saga of La Salle “push” the Spanish to the site of his encampment, Fort St. Louis, while the Caddo story of the Blue Nun “pulled” them from that site to the East and the naming of Texas.
Legendary are the events leading to the birth of the name of our great state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.