Knowing what is good for us

Most of us don’t know what is good for us or we would not mess up and spend so much time rectifying the damage or missing out on interesting life lessons by not knowing. As a kid I remember my mom saying “if you know what is good for you, you won’t do that again!” The message was loud and clear and definitely contained a threat of consequences. I remember hearing people giving short shrift to those who made bad choices because they “just didn’t know what was good for them”. We already know what is good for us by doing such things as paying the electric bill or not driving for too long in the pass lane because the consequences for not doing so are too dire. It is in the area of small decisions that we really “don’t know what’s good for us”.
A friend gave me a book, called History of Salt, and I expressed my thanks but had no intention of reading a book with a title like that! One day I spied it in the lower level of a stack of books and picked it up with the idea of discarding it. I decided to read a few pages before tossing it and so began a journey through the pages of one of the most interesting books I have ever read. I learned that salt in some cases determined the rise and fall of nations. The Roman soldiers received a portion of their salary in salt. Hence the word, salary from “sal”, the Latin word for salt. At times salt was as valuable as gold and made the preservation of food possible so armies could march and sailing ships could range far and wide on the oceans of the world. I almost missed learning an interesting part of world history because I didn’t know what was good for me.
When the discussion group to which I belong chose “The Meaning of Numbers” as a topic for discussion, I considered it a ho-hum subject and had zero interest in it. When that happens I usually punt and present written comic relief from an otherwise dull topic. My learned colleagues kindly put up with the occasional change of pace on my part. As it turned out, it was one of the most interesting topics of the past year. It was totally fascinating and not the least ho-hum. For instance, the number “0” (zero) was nonexistent until it came into being from Mesopotamia in 3 BC, then the Mayans, Indians, Chinese and Islamic world brought it forth, some independently of the other, in the 4th, 5th and 8th centuries AD. True, I could lead a meaningful life not knowing about the meaning of numbers but knowing enriches my life. Now I try to interest my family members in the meaning of numbers and hope that some will become fascinated by the topic.
One way to know what is good for us to learn to take the advice of those for whom everything seems to go right. It is called emulating success. When my son-in-law recommended I watch the series Longmire on Netflix, I had no intention of watching a 6 season story about a sheriff in Wyoming. So by chance I gave it a looksee and as it turned out I watched 63 episodes in 2 weeks, which falls into the category of an orgy.
I recommended Longmire to a friend in Virginia who reacted as I did saying something about it wasn’t what she usually watched. Two weeks later she called to say she was still watching Longmire every night, her friends no longer called and I had ruined her life! Can’t win them all!!!
Precautions in anticipation of danger, behaviors, morality, abiding by local, state and federal laws all require us to know what is good for us. This is a basic lesson to be learned in order to enjoy a worthwhile life. There are other names for “knowing what is good for us”, making wise choices is one, but I prefer bringing it down to the basic advice learned when my mom or dad would caution us with “if you know what is good for you” statements. It is a lesson all must learn in order to stay safe and out of trouble throughout our lives.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.