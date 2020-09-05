Kevin Brady, tell the truth

United State Congressman Kevin Brady has consistently not been truthful in numerous articles that he has written in The Huntsville Item. It appears as though he is connected to Donald Trump’s rear end.
Brady has been obsessed with blaming the democrats and Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi for every failure that our nation is currently experiencing, even when his political party has controlled the white house and the senate for the past three and a half years.
During the previous administration, his party controlled both the house and the senate with the goal of never working across party lines to do what was in the best interest for all of America.
His article in the Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Huntsville Item, untruthfully credited Speaker Pelosi and the democrats for everything that he and his party is guilty of doing, and not doing. There is a bill that has been passed by the house several months ago and is currently sitting on the desk of the senate leader that would possibly resolve all of the issues that Brady surfaced . The senate leader has refused to put the bill on the floor to even be debated.
I have always been challenged by people who constantly play the blame game, while making excuses for their lack of appropriate actions, especially those persons who were elected by the people to represent them.
I frequently recall a statement made by a friend , who has been in education for many years. She said,” Excuses are tools of incompetence used to build monuments of nothing”. It is my opinion that the current conditions of our nation falls squarely within the confines of that statement.
Unfortunately, the current condition of America includes ; a pandemic that has taken over 180,000 lives, has cost millions of jobs, that has accounted for thousands of small businesses closings , has caused millions of citizens to not be able to provide food and shelter for their families.
On top of all of this, in spite of the statement made by Brady , there is an active attempt to suppress the vote in so many ways, including dismantling the Postal Service that has been such a real asset to this nation , in an attempt to privatize their services.
Based upon Brady’s statements made in his articles, he is one of the most negative people that has represented the Eighth Congressional District. In his telephonic town hall meetings, he has presented the same type of environment and has allowed some of those people who spoke, to not only be negative, but racist as well.
In a conversation with a friend about Kevin Brady and the articles that he writes in the Huntsville Item, he suggest that the Item is missing out on an opportunity by not charging Brady for paper space when it is reported that he has million of dollars in his treasure chest.
An exceptional guest editorial by The News and Tribune in the same Tuesday, September 1, 2020 paper, titled,”Truth lies below the surface - so dig,” discussed credible news sources and how do you know who to trust? The article discussed the importance of fact- checking information and stated,” Empowering soapbox pontificators by believing their every word is slippery business. It makes us vulnerable to disinformation campaigns that have long term consequences.”
The article went on to say.”It’s up to us, the American people, to be more shrewd in our news consumption. We can’t afford to be gullible when it comes to narratives surrounding elections or racial justice, education or health care, including pandemic outcomes”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.