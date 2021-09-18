Kenneth Anderson, Walker County and manifest destiny

John O’Sullivan coined the term Manifest Destiny on the occasion of Texas succeeding from a republic to a state of the United States.
Conditions for Texas Statehood found birth when the vice president of the republic, Kenneth Anderson, presided over senate confirmation of the act setting the stage for that union. Shortly afterward, in route to his home in San Augustine and sick of malaria, Anderson died at Fanthorp Inn. His burial across the street from that establishment of Henry Fanthorp led to Anderson as the name of the area encompassed by that site soon to become the county seat of Grimes County.
At the time, however, the community was yet part of Montgomery County, which included the future Walker County. Indeed, Henry Fanthorp, in company with Pleasant Gray — founder of Huntsville — was among those appointed to seek a county seat for Montgomery County. Thus does Montgomery County and by extension Walker County share the distinction of home to the call of manifest destiny. A term giving a name to a movement dating to an oration in 1630 by John Winthrop, head of Massachusetts Bay Colony, the movement expressed the spirit of a new country reflective of a burst of freedom.
John O’Sullivan had earlier, in 1839, linked the westward movement to a strictly future orientation. The movement is associated with Thomas Jefferson’s initial claim to the Rio Grande River in Texas via the Louisiana Purchase and is most explicitly linked to the securing of California and the southwest quadrant of the United States.
Throughout the grand westward movement, Manifest Destiny has suffered criticism in terms of playing a role in the suffering of Native Americans and others along the way. At the same time, however, it offered those groups the spirit of enterprise captured in the US and Texas Declarations of Independence.
Furthermore, Kenneth Anderson, himself, reflected that spirit. Born in 1805 in North Carolina, by 1824 he was in Tennessee where he served first as deputy then as full sheriff. On his move to San Augustine Texas, he repeated that process, again becoming a deputy then full sheriff.
Anderson’s spirit echoed that of his grand ally and fellow Tennessean Sam Houston, whom he faithfully served, even as he became speaker of the Texas House of Representatives and later vice president under President Anson Jones. Anderson, for example. is credited with helping Houston resist cries to invade Mexico in 1842, in spite of the actions of an independent group known as the “Mier Expedition”.
Kenneth Lewis Anderson was the perfect personality to model the spirit of manifest destiny. But for his death at Fanthorp Inn, he most assuredly would have become the first governor of the state of Texas. His death also sparked the name of Anderson County.
Robin Montgomery is a local history columnist. He is a former president of the Walker County Historical Commission.
