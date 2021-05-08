Just for you, mom!

Introducing women from Central Texas in my corner, wearing a camouflage robe for the multiple tasks she manages at a time; rocks black boots for swift maneuvers in the kitchen; loops hair rollers for insufficient time to run to the hair stylist; and paints her lips a brownish-pinkish combo to touch hearts and lift the spirits of her children. This describes you mothers — Happy Mother’s Day!
Mothers, are there times when you think there will be no reward for your sacrifice? Are there times when you believe you won’t get the best that life has to offer? The journey of a mother is from dawn to dust. The secret to your mental stability is to make her (you, the woman in the mirror) your friend first, then make a decision to never lie to her (you).
Mothers give, take, match and sometimes scratch a few minutes for her. But today, mothers, it’s your time to don your crown for being the queen of your castle and all the good you’ve done this year. I challenge you to sit down, elevate your feet, smile, and do you. The problem with doing you is often you don’t know who you really are. When does a mother have time to contemplate such deep thoughts?
Do not fear mothers — your warranty is good for a lifetime. You are more valuable than rubies, gold and silver to your family. You are the superglue that holds the family together. Understand your purpose has to harmonize with all that God created you to be. You are one in a million. No ifs, ands, or buts about it... believe that! You’re the most qualified candidate for motherhood.
To those of you who are without mothers, cling to the sweet memories of the past and keep their legacy alive via the way you live your life. Make their legacy even richer in death. My mother’s love was synonymous to a homemade cake or pie, no one does it better. There is no love on this Earth like a mother’s love.
From mother to mother, there aren’t enough words to express our love, gratitude, amazement and sheer pride for our children. We are women who feel deeply and love unconditionally. Over the years we’ve poured out support, encouragement, advice, laughter and slanted childhood stories. To be a supreme mother, we must stop in the name of love and expend timeless energy with our children. Our Heavenly Father crafted our congenial heart to be strong, yet gentle and warm. There’s no one more deserving to be remembered on this day, than a mother. A mother’s love always brings her children home.
From the beginning of time, a mother gives life, and then helps us make something of it. To all women living above the Equator, to those below the Equator, from the North Pole to the South Pole, Happy Mother’s Day to all whose courage and love are a gift to her family and to all who know her.
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator of 32 years of service. She is an eccentric and contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
