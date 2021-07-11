June market update and real estate market traction

The Huntsville real estate market is still going strong with multiple offers on homes priced under $300,000. As they come on the market, buyers flock to view the homes and within a few days they are under contract.
In some cases, a cash buyer will purchase the property and close in a couple of weeks.
If you’re thinking of selling, now is a great time, as long as you know where you are going. If’ you will have to find another place to live while waiting for your house to close, that could be a challenge. If you decide to list, be ready to move.
The June 2020 real estate market in Huntsville was red hot with 42 single-family homes selling for an average price of $198,175 and flaming hot in June of 2021 with 62 single-family homes selling for an average price of $252,358.
Country homes and acreages also had a substantial increase in price. In June 2020, fourteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $280,968. In June 2021, nineteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $488,962.
While buyers are hoping for the market to slow down, it does not appear to be heading that direction. There are buyers waiting in the wings to snatch up the next house that comes up on the market. If you are a buyer in this real estate market, be prepared, have your pre-qualification letter, have an open mind and be ready to make quick decisions to grab the house of your dreams.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and relator for Abby Realty.
