July market update

Real estate has been hot this summer. All of the activity that would normally happen in the spring is happening now. Huntsville has become a more desirable place to live for many residents of Houston and other large cities. People want more space between themselves and neighbors and they like the small town lifestyle of Huntsville. The difference between this year and last is that less homes in the $200,000 and below price range are available for sale. People living in these houses are staying home and choosing not to move during this unprecedented time.
More buyers are purchasing higher priced properties in the $200,000 and above price range. Homes with acreage are very desirable.
In July of 2019, thirty-seven single-family homes sold for an average price of $188,779. Four-bedroom homes sold for a higher average price of $229,367. Four-bedroom homes provide a homeowner with more options to use their space and they are more difficult to find in Huntsville. In July of 2020, fifty single-family homes sold for an average price of $249,225. Four-bedroom homes sold for an average price of $299,358 in July of 2020.
Country homes and acreages also had a decrease in average price over last year. In July of 2019, ten country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $259,088. Compared to July of 2020 when thirteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $213,259. Ten of those were properties that had 2 or less bedrooms, or they were just vacant land.
As a result of less properties on the market, land values are continuing to increase in the Huntsville area. Land is still inexpensive compared to Montgomery County and South of Huntsville, but prices have risen substantially over the last couple of years. This makes Huntsville real estate more desirable to people who are accustomed to the high prices in other areas.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
