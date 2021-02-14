January market update and design trends

The drastic increase in numbers (home sales and prices) is astounding between this year and last. In January of 2020, twenty-eight single family homes sold for an average price of $198,183 while seven country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $375,014.
Compared to January of 2021 when twenty-one single family homes sold for an average price of $250,024 and eleven country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $722,744 in the Huntsville area.
I have noticed recently that prices are steadily rising and homes priced at $200,000 or below typically receive multiple offers, especially if they are located on one acre or more. Some homes are not selling and sitting on the market. While these are decent homes, my thought is that these homes are priced too high for the current market. While real estate prices are increasing, people are still not willing to pay too much for some homes.
Design trends are changing during 2021 as a result of our change in lifestyle. More people are spending more time at home, working and entertaining themselves. People are spending a lot of money to upgrade their homes right now which has been of great benefit to tradesman and contractors, but it has also changed the priorities of many homeowners.
Being at home has made people want more practical items in their homes. Comfort over decor is the current trend. Higher quality furniture that can withstand daily use and practical, washable linens on windows and in bedrooms.
The industrial style seems to be more desirable than in the past, and black cabinets are on the rise. People are moving away from the open shelving in the kitchen and preferring to install upper cabinets with hidden storage.
