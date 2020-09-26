It's time to speak your mind

We know you have opinions, and we want to hear them.
The Item is looking for a few people willing to share their thoughts on the Nov. 3 Presidential Election for the next installment of our Pulse of the Voter series.
Here’s some of the questions we’ll be asking:
• What one issue will mainly determine your vote for president?
• How do you describe the country’s direction since the 2016 election?
• Will a cut in the payroll tax endanger Social Security?
• How important is candidate honesty/ integrity to you?
• Has violence marring recent racial justice protests changed your vote?
• How would you describe our law enforcement system?
• How do you expect to vote?
We want to talk about all of the issues that matter to you.
If you’d like to be interviewed for the series, contact Joseph Brown at jbrown@itemonline.com, 936-295-5407.
