It's time to ponder string

Many Items disappear from the store shelves of commerce before we realize there is no longer a demand for them. Regular light bulbs, DVDs, CDs, landline telephones, stick matches and text books are a few. I think strong, white, cotton string may follow soon. Of course there will always be huge rolls of cable, rope, chain and nylon bands but now string is more often found in the hobbies department than in any other.
In the long ago, I presented my young son and his cousins with large balls of strong white string. It became a great way to create all manner of things: roads, gates, hanging things, tying up stuff and a chair provided a number of great opportunities to use string. My young son spent more time playing with that seemingly endless supply of string than any toy he ever owned. He devised a way to turn the light switch from ON to OFF with a long string after he was in bed for the night! Of course the secret to the joy of string is to have a lot of it at on hand, which he did.
I shall miss string, but it will pass from the lives of the next generation like the stick match. My niece took some kids from her church on a camp out and brought some old fashioned stick matches and there was not one kid in the group that knew how to light it. I didn’t make that up. My dad’s hired-hand, Old Charlie, carried them in his pocket to light his cigarettes. When he needed a light, he would bring one knee up to make his overalls tight in back and run that match expertly across his rear end and down the back of his leg and the match never failed to light. I remember trying it as a kid and my match never lit. Old Charlie said my overalls were too loose in the behind. If that statement was true I could get one to light today! My dad could light a match with his thumb nail.
Before the day of plastic bags and Scotch tape, packages were wrapped in brown paper and secured with string. Store counters were made of thick wood but always near the cash register there was a hole drilled through the counter top through which there was always a length of string poking out. The source was a sizeable cone-shaped spindle of string strategically located on a shelf directly below the hole.
Around 1930 when Richard Drew, an engineer with 3M Corporation, invented scotch tape, string began to lose some of its importance. It took years but it was inevitable. Whatever will happen to expressions like “That kid needs to cut the apron strings”, “I would shop more but my mom controls the purse strings”, “He could catch but couldn’t hit so he was a second string player”, “I borrowed a million dollars today and there were no strings attached” or “That excuse for a person was just stringing me along”! I shall not lead protests to keep string among us but gracefully let it become an item in all hobby departments for making cutsey-pie stringy doo-dads.
Incidentally I am a “stringer” for the Huntsville Item. “Stringer” in the newspaper business is a freelance writer independent of the regular staff. So if the word string goes, a certain aspect of my identity goes with it. How sad is that?
String is a good word and writers have used it down through time:
“True success is always the last of a STRING of failed attempts to get it right.” Walter Inglis Anderson
Enough about string.
—
Marge Flados resides in Huntsville, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
