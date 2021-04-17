It's time to do our part

Since our boys graduated in 2008 and 2010 from Huntsville High School, there have been many changes. We have had the distinct pleasure of watching so many grow up and make their own way. Now, we are watching many of them either move back to continue their careers or begin to think about moving back. Despite what you may hear, HISD has produced many, many successful students … now adults.
In addition to that, the leadership at Huntsville ISD is high quality, committed and is navigating a very large vessel in the correct direction. However, there are some really big things moving at Huntsville Independent School District. Really big. There are numerous success stories I could tell you about and vast improvements but what I am referring to here is the largest bond issue in history by Huntsville ISD.
Between both Propositions A and B, it is the most cost-effective, least expensive ever (particularly considering its size).
Proposition A is full of many facility renovations and improvements directly linked to improving academic and other successes of our community’s young people. Every campus will be impacted and will have significant safety and security upgrades.
Here are just a very few of the impactful examples, with other details very transparent and easy to find out about:
• Buildings condemned for further use will be replaced. At MPMS for example, there is no longer a space that can be used for gathering a student body, or performances and competitions, or even rewarding students that have shined the brightest. This problem will be solved with a multi-use facility to accomplish these issues and more.
• Technology upgrades with whole campuses and classrooms that will allow our students to adapt and succeed much better in this technology driven world where they will be expected to compete.
• No longer will our high school softball and baseball teams be expected to share the facilities at the city’s Kate Barr Ross Park complex with all the young softball and baseball teams in this community. Facility and scheduling problems abound, as coaches and administrators are trying to create more opportunities for success for our young people. I am delighted we have healthy little league programs and opportunities for the younger age groups. But it never has been the city’s job, or the university’s job for that matter, to provide high school facilities. No longer will our UIL sports athletes be asked to leave the field as they prepare for competition to make space for youth leagues. No longer will they have to drive and catch rides to their practices. We need to step up for these young people.
Proposition B is another “no brainer” in my opinion, but here’s a little more vision for voters who would appreciate the information:
• A fine arts and athletic complex.
There are 3,240 high schools in Texas, made up of 2,813 public schools and 427 private schools. Only two (Huntsville ISD and Stephenville ISD) don’t have their own facilities for band competitions, drill and dance team competitions and multiple sports, including football, soccer, and track and field. Literally thousands of kiddos do not have one spot, year ‘round, that is their place to call home, as they hone their skills, work out their desires and competitive juices and even just gather as one school family body.
It also allows a place to hold graduations or other large celebratory events. It was recently announced the entire high school graduation must once again get on I-45 South, which is unacceptable. We can and should do better.
The Price Tag
The last school bond issue successfully passed was 1998 with a price tag of almost $35 Million and a tax rate impact of 17 cents. We are better than that. Many of you do not even live in houses that old. And if you do, they most likely have been remodeled and upgraded several times.
In 2013, we collectively failed a bond proposal for $65 million. Old news, neither here nor there, but the cost of waiting? Let a little inflation to repair or replace something kick in? The Item reported at that time that taxes would increase 17-19 cents and a home valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $174/year.
Now, Proposition A at $92 million and Proposition B at $35 million equal a grand total of $127 million bucks and it’s going to cost us less than the failed 2013 bond. Less for twice as much.
If the homeowner/taxpayer is 65 years old or more there is no additional taxes. If the homeowner/taxpayer is under 65 then it will be less than 10 cents per $100 or $74.59 per $100,000 per year. That’s $6.22 per month or $1.44 per week
We spend way more than that on soft drinks and snacks,
One more great reason: Can we stimulate our own economy? You decide:
We all have home repair bills. AC, heat, frozen pipes, hail damage, yards to maintain, or plants to replace after a major freeze are just a few examples. Yet very few of us live in 40 to 60-plus year old buildings.
To explain it all, a school district has two “budgets,” described as interest and sinking or maintenance and operations. The interest and sinking pays the bills on borrowed money. Currently there is very little at 7.5 cents per $100. Compare that to schools in our region, Willis ISD has a 30 cent per $100 rate, while New Waverly has a 19 cent rate.
The maintenance and operations budget is represented by what we pay in school taxes and any monies we receive from other sources, IE: state, federal, grants, etc. Currently we are below almost every school in our region in the maintenance and operations tax rate
What is left after all budget needs are met can be used on teacher raises. If we reduce our maintenance and operations budget by eliminating some and/or the fixes necessary on old stuff, we then free up more money in the budget for payroll. We, in effect, stimulate our own local economy, by making room for eventual staff and teacher raises.
We just finished a very successful 2021 Walker County Fair that showcased many, many HISD young people. Despite the reminders of COVID, we set new records. The motto of the WCFA is and has been, “An investment in youth through community involvement”. Shouldn’t this apply to us, all of us as property owners? Fair members or not, we do have an obligation to the next generation(s).
You like living here? You want our children, or your neighbor’s children to have every opportunity at success? Then let’s help. It is way past time to do our part.
Brian Smith is a Huntsville resident and a managing partner at Global Financial Partners.
