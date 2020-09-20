It's time to 'D' up!

This is my free report on vitamin D.
I strongly believe that vitamin D support is a powerful and beneficial strategy to protect your health as we age and maneuver through the various seasons of life.
As we examine the natural changing of the guard; autumn is gradually approaching us with the weather getting cooler in the morning time, and it feels great. There is so much going on in our society, especially with the focus and fight of the global pandemic. For that reason, it’s imperative that we fortify our minds and bodies to be durable and strong.
Hopefully, every citizen can attain and maintain a reasonable measure of good health as we endure this grueling election process. Data has revealed that the modern human being is much more fragile that our ancient ancestors. Maybe vitamin D combined with sunlight, exercise, drinking plenty of water to remain hydrated, good nutrition, adequate rest and positive conversations can enhance your level of living. This method is easily accomplished, cost effective and has a long line of research to back its reputation as an infection fighter.
A study published by Medscape Medical News and a recent population study from Israel published in the FEBS Journal, clearly revealed increased levels of vitamin D can improve your immune function and lower your risk of viral infection.
The time is now for you to become proactive regarding building a defense to attack viral germs. Design and execute a defensive plan to keep you and your family members safe and healthy as you interface with others in public, while some individuals choose not to wear face coverings or even practice social distancing. You need vitamin D — a definite defense.
Think about this critical angle and use for vitamin D — destroy. During this election process, you must destroy any and every notion of doubt about not voting. Do not underestimate the power of your one vote. Your vote matters from your house, when you visit the court house and who is in position of authority at the white house.
If you have a severe medical condition, the multiple facets of vitamin D — disability, can possibly qualify you for an absentee ballot. Voting is necessary and important to our city, but more importantly, we want you around to see the end results.
Before proceeding to vote early or to vote at one of the eleven polling places on Election Day on November 3rd, please do not forget to utilize the most effective power of vitamin D — Doctor Jesus. Ask Jesus in prayer to order your steps and dispatch angels to watch over you during the voting process.
Another method of optimizing your health status is using vitamin D—to exercise determination. Be determined to remain true to your plan of action and stay your course no matter of the obstacles during the expected long lines of Early Voting. Be prepared and bring a snack if need be. Think out of the ball park and plan for the unexpected. Go-all- the-way!
—
Chris Tyson is a resilient and contemporary columnist for The Item.
