It's not over -- 'till the fat lady sings

Several rural landowners in Henderson County went to District Court last year- in Athens-and won their early battle with big chicken. The neighbors wanted to protect their properties from odors, trash and noise from a large nearby poultry farms. Ronny Snow lives near the chicken houses and assembled a group of neighbors to get their story heard.
They first tried to reason with the farm owners and also with Sanderson Farms that controls the poultry operation by supplying the baby chicks, the feed and the market for the birds. Nothing doing! The poultry operation continued fouling the air, creating odors and noise that the nearby property owners could no longer tolerate.
The hired a team of lawyers to represent them and give them a voice for their future. The court verdict was in favor of the local property owners—and the broiler houses were emptied. The offending farm is still vacant of birds according to Snow. The battle will probably continue in the courts for some time—but a new wrinkle has come to light.
A politician entered the room. Cody Harris, State Representative, serves several counties in the Texas Legislature—running from Anderson to Hill County. Harris does not serve Henderson County, where the shuttered poultry farm is located. However Harris introduced a bill in the current session of the Legislature to let Sanderson Farms off the hook.
No matter that the poultry operation was poorly operated and managed, according to Snow and his neighbors. Mr. Harris wants to absolve the poultry operator and Sanderson Farms of being held liable for their actions. Land owner rights be damned—big chicken has the bucks and muscle and is using our elected officials to get their way. There is a heck of a lot more behind this story and I hope other East Texas politicians and the news media will ask questions about this issue that affects all of our citizens. Our air, our water and our quality of life deserves more than some elected officials using their office, and political influence, to let polluters get away scot free.
Horace McQueen can be reached via email at horace7338@live.com.
