It's Christmas time

Christmas time is every day in my household and for believers. This is a wonderful time of the year for love, peace and good will toward mankind. Another opportunity has been afforded us to be the hands, feet, heart, and voice of God to expand His kingdom of love.
So, why not give at Christmas time? We know this year has certainly been tumultuous, challenging, and unforgettable. But, God is still on His throne for those of us who trust and build our foundation on Him, through Him, with Him, and in His word—we will remain vertical!
This season, light a candle and say a prayer for those who have transitioned this year and previous years, and for those who are less fortunate and you’re unable to assist. A prayer can travel farther like the velocity of lightning, where you are unable to be present physically.
Christmas time does not exist without the Messiah Jesus Christ. Have you reflected recently about the birth of our Savior? I am convinced that it was a holy night, a clear midnight and the first noel of the miraculous birth of Jesus. No doubt it was joy to the world, but not for everyone. The birth story of the Messiah has captivated the hearts and minds of humankind for over 2500 years, and I still have unanswered questions.
The majestic honor of our Lord deserves an accurate depiction of his identity. Was the mother of Jesus, Mary, a White woman or a Black Negro woman? She was a bondslave, which was the lowest level of servitude within the institution of slavery in Jewish society. For nearly 2000 years Mary has indeed been honored in every generation and all over the world as “The Black Madonna.” “…if the mother of Christ was not a Black woman, how happens that she is black in France, Switzerland, Czestochowa, Poland, Italy and Spain?” Another historian cites that prior to the French Revolution, Mary and Christ were depicted as Black throughout Europe.
One of the most accurate and authentic representations of Christ is that on a gold Byzantine coin made sometimes between the 6th and 7th century A.D. (British Museum).This coin portrays Jesus with a pepper corn hair style and typical Ethiopian features. It is certain that he was a Hebrew child. However, his birth name was not Jesus. His Hebrew name is Yeshua Hamashiach. There is no letter “J” in the Hebrew language. The Greeks and Romans changed his name to Jesus, and change his physical identity from Black to Eurocentric. Do you believe that? No one can contain the character and nature of Jesus. He is all things to many people and there is still power in the name of Jesus. To this day, there is much debate and controversy about the true identity of Yeshua/Jesus. In due season, we shall all be liberated.
Another issue to consider—did Mary know her baby boy would one day turn water into wine, heal the sick, blind and the lame? Did Mary know her baby boy would have the government upon his shoulders? Did Mary really know her baby boy was born to die for the sins of the whole world? What did Mary know?
While wrapping things up, is Santa coming to town? If so, let’s deck the halls and make them merry and bright. Sing joy to the world knowing Jesus is the best gift ever. I will see you in 2021. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
