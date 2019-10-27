It is world serious time!

“To be, or not to be”, world champions, is the question that the Houston Astros must aggressively pursue with precision, to obtain that crown. I believe the entire state of Texas is cheering the Astros on. Pulpit sermons have been condensed, school board meetings have been short and with sweet with little comments, dinner meals are quick, on the go, or home delivery and slumber has been disturbed or shattered. Why? All to see the Houston Astros in living color, defeat their fierce opponent, the Washington Nationals, and receive another championship to have their team stamped in the record books of living history and our hearts. Go, Astros, go! It’s not over, until it’s over. Color the sky with an astronomical victory, pitch by pitch and run by homerun.
It is still world serious time to get out and vote in the November 5th Constitutional Amendment and Local General elections. Be proactive and intuitive and vote early or cast an absentee ballot by mail. You have no idea what the near future may bring, therefore, voting early or by absentee, can ensure that your vote has already been preserved and will be counted. As for me and my house, we will vote early, and I will work on Election Day. I receive great satisfaction in helping my community by being a voice and an advocate for exercising our voting rights. I will be looking for you at the polls with a warm smile.
You may not be aware that October is National Bullying Prevention Month and we all have high stakes and a role to play to ensure the safety of all children, all the time, wherever they may be. In the school environment primarily, consider adopting a pervasive attitude such as “not in our house”, indicating a strong message that bullying of any kind will not be tolerated. As a parent, I stand my ground with having zero tolerance for this type of cowardly behavior. Believe it or not, bullying is a learned behavior. As a result, if a person can learn this sort of thing, he/she can also unlearn this behavior, and replace it with positive conflict management and coping skills.
Can we “bully proof” our schools? I believe we can, and it begins with you and me modeling and demonstrating kindness and compassion within our family, culture, school and community. Children don’t do what you say to do; they do what they see you do. Preventing bullying in our school environment requires teamwork and concentrated efforts on everyone’s part. I am a firm believer that authentic and honest dialogue with inclusion from every culture and ethnic group fosters effective communication, which produces a healthier and safer setting.
We must learn to listen to our children, pay attention to sudden changes in mood or behavior and offer support when children are upset and sad. Research from scholars at University of California, found that if someone intervenes in a bullying situation, the bullying stops within 10 seconds. Now let’s do this together.
If you have a bullying concern and are unsure what to do, please follow the steps below to file a complaint within Huntsville ISD.
Step 1: log in to the school website at Huntsville-isd.org
Step 2: Click on the community tab
Step 3: Click on the letter H and find Health and Safety
Step 4: You will see the Emergency & Safety information
Step 5: Scroll down to the Incident Reporter and read the information carefully.
Step 6: Click on the red underlined Incident Reporter Form and follow the instructions.
The person writing the complaint must provide as many true and accurate details as possible. Submit the form and the incident will be investigated in a personal and timely matter. Stay connected with the proper school administrative staff regarding your concern. Please share this information and know without a doubt, it is world serious time.
—
Chris Tyson is a transitional and retired, public school educator of 32 years. She has worked in the capacity as an intermediate and high school counselor for 18 years. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
