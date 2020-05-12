Is it time for triage?

This column’s purpose is to bring a smile or perhaps a laugh to the otherwise solemn news and vital information found in our daily newspapers. There are many jokes and videos dealing with the various forms of lockdowns and restrictions that we all face since the onset of COVID-19. Thank heavens for the laughter. This community of senior citizens gives new meaning to the word, lockdown yet all the restrictions seem to be accepted with a shrug and a cheerful attitude. Throughout this time, my concerns have evolved and this column will be a departure from what has been written in the past. If it dismays or appalls, so be it. I feel compelled to write it and “compel” is a potent word.
The word “triage” comes from the French word “trier” which means to sort or select and was adopted on the World War I battlefields to prioritize the care of the wounded. It has since become a term used by medical personnel on a regular basis: whereas those most severely in need of attention receive the priority of medical intervention. The sorting procedure can be reversed whereas the least injured would be saved in order that they can live to serve, assist or survive. But either way it is a sorting and a selecting of where time, effort and talent will be used to provide a logical, needed outcome.
It is time to apply triage to our nation both from a medical standpoint and an economic standpoint. Our country is at a critical moment in history, not only fighting a contagious illness but facing a dire threat to the well-being of our economy. Common sense decisions by our national decision-makers must be a priority at this time or our country will face a scourge far greater then covid-19. A severe depression affects everyone and it takes years to overcome its impact.
Should not some form of triage be instituted, call it what you will, that dictates putting first things first? Saving the economy of this nation should be right up there at the top of the list and supersedes personal feelings. This would indicate great efforts should be taken to save our country from economic ruin even if it must be at the expense of segments of our population.
For the sake of the better good, it is time to take the risk and resume sustaining and protecting what makes the wheels of production and supply turn. In this case the better good means for the sake of our progeny and our progeny’s progeny.
Of course efforts should be made to protect the vulnerable but the first consideration should be to free business and commerce from arbitrary restrictions. Elect first to save the economy at all costs even if it means jeopardizing the lives of our most vulnerable, of which I am a part. That is why I have the right to say this!
Our nation has been blessed beyond measure with a populace that differs in national origin, color and religion and in every other way, yet there is an inner strength and sense of freedom here that stands as an inspiration to the rest of the world. I am not prepared to say we have always earned our blessings but let us trust that the Source of those blessings will continue to protects us as has been done for over two hundred years.
We are not always good stewards of this free nation of laws and that is unfortunate but our citizens in all their diverse ways still have the ability and will to make survival possible for those they love and who love them.
Politicians, editors and many segments of our population would feel uncomfortable saying anything about the expendability of any portion of our society and rightly so. But I am not thusly inhibited and choose to speak freely and sincerely as a member of the most vulnerable. Our country’s future welfare must be our first consideration!
—
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
