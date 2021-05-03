Irrationality and the progressive agenda

President Biden tells us that our constitutional rights are not absolute, blue cities are insisting that their employees cease thinking objectively, post- modern intellectuals seek to “deconstruct reason” and Maxine Waters tell us to vilify our opponents. These all have in common the glorification of irrationality. Why? in order to undermine our Christian reason-based foundation beginning with the Declaration of Independence. Let’s demonstrate the call to reason and objectivity in our founding document.
The Declaration begins by endorsing self-evident truth: “We hold these truths to be self-evident.” As in traditional math, truth as self-evident is truth as a given, from which logical analysis flows. The Declaration presents truth as rational and absolute.
The call to Christian context expands with the truth “that all men are created equal.” All men {and women} reflects the non- racist assumption that differences in race and sex, etc. are secondary in the sight of the Transcendent God who declares that “all are equal in His sight” and that He desires that “none should perish”. Furthermore, the word “created” eliminates evolution. Besides, evolution centers on the survival of only the fittest, not all.
“And endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. To be “endowed” is to be the recipient of a gift as in the gift from God of His son, Jesus Christ. Jesus describes Himself as the “way the truth and the life.” Through the gift of Jesus God gives life. Additionally, the Bible teaches that liberty lies in the connection to Christ. Thus connected, one is prepared for the “pursuit of happiness”. Significantly, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are “unalienable” rights, thus by definition absolute.
“To pursue these rights, governments are instituted among men, securing their just powers from the consent of the governed.” The rights isolated here are “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. Being by definition and logic linked to Jesus Christ, the “governed” are expected to reflect the rational Biblical context with God as sovereign, not popular sovereignty. Hence, for example, Jefferson, Adams, Madison, and even Texans like Sam Houston, Stephen Austin and Mirabeau Lamar called for a citizenry characterized by “Intelligence and Virtue” or reason linked to God’s grace.
By seeking to eliminate Traditional Christian-based reason, progressives are undermining our most cherished founding document, the one Martin Luther King Jr. equated with the key to His dream of freedom and equality for all.
