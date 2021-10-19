Into the age of double think

Since World War II our country has experienced a profound change in our general pattern of thinking and discourse. The fruits of that change are ripening right before our eyes in terms of public policy and behavior. Let’s analyze this process beginning with a review of the classical reasoning of our founders and progressing to the “double thinking” in evidence today.
The classical reasoning reflected in the US Declaration of Independence centered on thinking in terms of “thesis-antithesis and excluded middle.” The framework featured a thesis or common standard as Biblically-based truth with humans as antithesis, made in the image of God but not God. With the concept of truth as absolute, one could speak in terms of facts.
A key fact in reference to public policy lay in the Biblically-based assumption that man’s heart in its natural state was prone to imperfection, indeed to evil. It was this belief which led James Madison to declare the need for a political system underpinned with checks and balances.
Furthermore, the context featured a social and physical scientific method capable of addressing three fundamental questions: how does human and physical nature work, why does it work that way, and what does this all mean? Given an assumed rational universe with the Transcendent God at the helm, reason reigned.
Now, instead of thesis-antithesis with excluded middle, the key feature centers on an included middle. Courtesy of historical figures such as Hegel, Marx, Marcuse and others we think in terms of a dialectical process: thesis-antithesis-synthesis. The thesis is an idea or concept which is challenged by its opposite, the antithesis. Then the two combine into a synthesis reflecting aspects of each. This is the essence of double think, holding two contrary positions at the same time, the fruit of surrendering reason and objectivity.
Evidence of double think abound. For instance, consider the first impeachment of President Trump. For starters, the explicitly declared premise at the opening scene centered on “re-imagination” of Trump’s alleged short-comings. In the House of Representatives, condemnation of Trump was linked to the declared “White Supremacy” of our Founders. However, once the trial entered the senate, condemnation centered on how he had strayed from the sacred pillars of that same constitutional system of the founders.
Critical Race Theory tells the real story, for here the stated objective lies in relief from the white supremacy of our founders while at the same time locking our system into re-instating those very concepts in terms of continual focus on white shame and black dependency.
In the process, power comes to center in the Federal Government, the “rational” objective of an irrational policy.
