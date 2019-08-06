Integrity and morality, for real

In prior years, it appeared that integrity was on a higher plane; several lofty steps above that low level word; morality. Correct? The defining word above is “appeared.” At that time the distance was quite noticeable. With the influence of communications, the two meanings appear to be brought into closer agreement. While the power of integrity increased, the difference in levels decreased because morality was a rather common term that most people really and truly believed they knew and understood. The classic quote of “thou shalt not kill’ becomes a true foundation of morality. This foundation and other stones have been found to be shifting.
A computer dictionary suggests, implies, and defines the two terms as being strong and having many similar characteristics. This implies the individual elements of the two have been interwoven, intermeshed, and interlocked to provide both real and implied support for the other. Thanks go to those political pundits, communications commentators, and political partisans who have discovered the power of words in acquiring and building support for a candidate, a cause, or an action. Chances are, the measures of public opinion will support these statements designed for their expected audiences.
Whence cometh morality? A strong question with a variety of inferences that may stretch back in time. It is not too presumptuous for my readers have a burden of morals that add up to personal morality. But truly where did these ideas, concepts, elements originate? Suffice me to say this element (and others) is handed down and may/should become a part of a personal psyche. For example, religious faiths and tenets are passed to the young and may be accepted, embraced, rejected or ignored completely. Even the basics can be shifted by family, friends, siblings, observation, playground pals, homecoming dances, or military service. Elements listed above do not begin to define morality. They will provide a barrier to the unacceptable, the unjust, and items you just do not care for. For a more definitive viewpoint, read on and take a close look at integrity in a thesaurus.
With inculcated concepts of morality in your head, you find a thesaurus will treat “integrity” much stronger and harsher than any treatise on morality. Other uses and definitions would contain rectitude, steadfast, honor, principles, and ethics. These standalone terms seem to imply a strength that stands tall and is not subject to the emotional shift of morals in the changing environment of life or politics.
You are integrity. The packages, elements, beliefs, and practices of your innermost being grow and become an unbending power of strength for the real person you have become. Psychologists may refer to this person as an “EGO” but we know it is our innermost self. Can I be harsh? Of course. Can I be dominant and demanding? Can I be a parent? You see just who you are with a harsh look in your mirror.
Say you have just returned from a most successful tour where arenas were overflowing and the armored cars were stacked with more money than you can count. Tell me, do you have the integrity to lie up to your self-stated highly developed morals? Drugs? Alcohol? Groupies? I know, I know, if you have not been there before, it is so easy to hold yourself out to be a paragon of virtue and hold yourself to be an example for those weaker than you?
What follows is only one example (fairly simple) that results in a test of morals and integrity. You have recently been elected to our state legislature. Most of your campaign was centered around performance, integrity, and morals. Your prime promise was to support your constituents. Before the last legislative term, one of your strong supporters was trying to make a quite legal contract that involved wildlife, water, trees, and land. You agreed to introduce the bill to the legislature. When the time came, you voted against the proposal and it failed by one vote.
The total ramification of this test and subsequent actions, coupled with hard and unpleasant decisions more than worthy of extended debate with your friends. Rather than trying to quote me (dangerous at best), I would implore you to look it up in the references. Until you gather sufficient information to support – or deny -- your beliefs, you may remain at a disadvantage.
This exercise has one purpose. It is, was, designed to make you aware of not always subtle differences between the two terms. Ideally, the next instance where morals or integrity become an issue, you will have enough knowledge to face any important decisions.
When peace has been achieved peace with your morality and the strength of your integrity, you have won it all. With some luck, you will come to your senses and see it my way.
Grady Easley is a Huntsville resident and weekly columnist for The Item.
