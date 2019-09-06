As we enter September with temperatures well above the norm, we enter what my great grandmother always called an “Indian summer”. Never having known the true meaning of an Indian summer, Wikipedia states it is unseasonably hot, prolonged, and very dry weather, that occurs during the season we call autumn or early Fall, Now, knowing this tidbit of knowledge, how do we apply it to our planting schedule.
Fairly easily! As the temps fall into the low 90’s, we can begin our fall planting schedule. Do not let the hot temps “scare” you into a false lull. Seeds should have been in the ground, several weeks ago and it is time to get your tomato and pepper starters planted. My personal favorite, is to plant a 3’x3’ area or black seeded simpson lettuce and 1 packet of mixed lettuce/spinach, for a large bed of salad that will last until the first hard frost ( sometimes January). This can easily be done in a large container/ pot also with a minimum of 6 hours of sunlight for success. At harvest, just snip off the leaves, do not pull up the plant, and the plant will keep producing new leaves. Nifty!
Roses will flush quickly once the temps cool. Prune 20% to 40% now for beautiful lush Fall blooms. Many exotic roses, purples and bicolors, bloom best in cooler nighttime temperatures. Fertilize heavily every 30 days and keep sprayed with a combo insecticide/fungicide every 10 days. If we are going the organic method, keep sprayed every 5-7 days, with triple action three by fertilome....excellent organic. Rose beds will benefit from an additional 1⁄2” of compost/humus added and worked around each roses, in addition to fertilizing.
Fall is azalea and Camilla planting season. These beauties will require a prepared bed of 1/3 humus, 1/3 peat moss, and 1/3 sandy loam. Beware, azaleas and camellias, do not do well, if “just” planted without a prepared bed. There are several bagged products, such as azalea mix, landscape mix and garden mix, that are premixed and ready for “dumping”. Till into the existing soil, raise the bed 2” above grade, and plant with 1” of the root ball above the soil level if drainage is poor. If drainage is extremely poor and water, holds in this area, place 1/3 of the root ball in the ground and build a cone shaped bed around the azalea. It will appear to be planted in an ant bed, but as the plant fills out, the branches will sweep the ground, and the planting method will not be visible or correct the drainage problem. Keep in mind that azaleas can be grown in full sun, but camellias will require shade after 1:00 or shady in the afternoon hours. If you are looking for azaleas that will bloom in Fall or camellias, consider the following:
Fashion – semi dwarf, to 4’, with deep bronze foliage in fall/winter, salmon blooms in fall and spring.
Red Ruffle – semi-dwarf to 4’, with double cherry red blooms in spring, but often puts on a false bloom in Fall. Christmas Cheer – semi-dwarf to 4’, cherry red single bloom, that often blooms in November and mid spring.
Encores – all varieties, dwarf to standard, bloom sporadically year round. Autumn embers is a beautiful red/orange for fall with a height of 3’. Encore azaleas are patented, so do not be surprised to find the price at 2.5x a non-patented azalea.
Shi Shi Camellia – dwarf sasanqua azalea (4.5-5), often called the Christmas camellia, due to its profusion of hotpink semi double blooms December through February.
Yuletide sasanquaq – 5’-6’, glossy evergreen foliage with single petal, red blooms, November until January. These hardy shrubs also make excellent blooming hedges or specimen plants for color in the holiday months.
Keep in mind, that some sasanqua’s will reach 8’-10’ in height and make excellent multi trunk specimen plants for shady gardens. Underplant with a bed of fern and you have a showstopper in the winter months.
If you are ready to spruce up your pots for color that will withstand Indian summer temps, try these beauties as pop ins or single plantings: ornamental peppers, rudbeckia, calibrackoa, dianthus, snapdragons, lantana, coleus and of course, chrysanthemums or mums. Chrysanthemums are the harbinger plant for fall. They are perennial, hardy, easy and deer proof, but the often get a bad rap, because they have no drought tolerance and folks forget to water appropriately.
Remember the calendar sets the planting schedule, not necessarily the temperatures.....so do not miss the Fall planting season waiting on the first cool front. Happy Gardening.
Kim Bius is a local garden expert and owner of Kim's Garden Center.
