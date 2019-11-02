Vote!
If history is any indicator, voter turnout for Tuesday’s constitutional amendment election is expected to be low — and it’s sad.
Through two weeks of early voting only 6% of the 32,000-plus registered voters have exercised their right to vote. And that number is not expected to grow greatly on Election Day, with voter turnout historically hovers between 12-15%.
In 2017, only 4,305 Walker County residents voted — just over 13% of registered voters.
If you fall in the 85-88% non-voting group, the question is simply, why?
Do you just not care? If you don’t, surely you’ll never utter one solitary complaint about your local politicians or your property tax dollars.
Is it because you don’t know much about the candidates? We at the newspaper encourage you to take a few minutes, read up on each candidate and educate yourself as much as possible over the next few days.
Maybe you just despise politics, and all the ridiculous banter between politicians? That’s partially understandable, but we have a responsibility as citizens to participate in an activity stemming from a right that so many men and women have fought valiantly to protect.
Perhaps you don’t know where to go.
Well we have you covered on page 3 of today’s edition of The Item, with voting locations for every precinct listed. If you don’t know what precinct you live in go to www.votetexas.gov and click on “Find my Polling Place.” Visit www.co.walker.tx.us/elections for sample ballots and more information.
While local municipal elections might not capture the most attention, they are the votes that can affect our everyday lives.
Fulfill your role, do your duty: vote.
