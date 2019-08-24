Importance of title insurance

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
Recently, some folks came to see me looking for assistance on a pretty significant purchase of property. Seems as though after they had paid a significant amount of cash, their seller did not want to provide a deed. Many times folks do not discover problems with their real estate, or the chain of title to the real estate, until they are trying to sell the property. In this case, they were just trying to get what they bargained for and still did not know the status of title. That is when attorneys like me get involved. I do quite a bit of work clearing up title to real estate. However, perhaps an easier way to identify these issues and avoid real estate with issues is to use a title company when you purchase property. Many folks are confused with what a title company does or what title insurance is. Thus, the topic for this week’s column. What is title insurance and do I need it?
Fire insurance protects you against losses from fire. Collision insurance guards you against the cost of damages to your or another’s car in the case of an accident. Theft insurance - well, you get the idea.
Title insurance is a contract of indemnity between the insured and a title insurance company. The form of this contract is set by the Texas Department of Insurance and is commonly called a title insurance policy. Title insurance protects your title to real estate that you are about to acquire. To understand why title protection is essential, we need to consider real estate for a moment.
Real estate has always been considered man’s most valuable possession. It is so basic a form of wealth that many special laws have been enacted to protect ownership of land and the buildings which stand on the land.
You should realize that whenever you buy real estate, the owner who is selling it to you has extremely strong rights, as do his family and heirs. There may be others, in addition to the owner, who have “rights” in the real estate you are going to buy, perhaps governmental bodies, or contractors, for example.
Some of the things a title insurance policy protects you from are:
• Creditor claims
• Deeds executed under false or expired powers of attorney
• Mistaken interpretation of wills and trusts
• Incorrect representation of marital status
• Undisclosed heirs
• Mistakes in recording legal documents
• Incorrect legal descriptions
• Forged deeds, releases, etc.
• Federal and state inheritance and gift tax liens
• Errors in tax records
• Federal condemnation without notice filing
• Capacity of foreign fiduciaries
• Duress in execution of documents
• Deeds from minors or non-existent entities
• Discovery of later will after probate of first will
• Easements by prescription not discovered by a survey
• Deeds delivered after death of grantor or grantee, or without consent of grantor
• Unpaid taxes or mortgages
• Judgments against previous owners
• Building lines
• Restrictions
Your title company finds and reports such defects in the title to the real estate you wish to buy, so that these matters can be corrected and cleared up before you purchase the real estate. It is the first benefit you receive when title insurance is ordered.
Protection against loss from claims on real estate which cannot be discovered by examination of the public records is the second part of the twofold benefit which a title company provides. For example, the title to the home which you have paid for - and to which you have received a deed - could be threatened or lost by such circumstances as a forgery, confusion due to similar names, or error in the records. These contingencies will be covered in your policy of title insurance.
If a claim is made against your title as covered by your policy, the title insurance protects you by:
1. Defending your title, in court if necessary, at the title insurer’s expense.
2. Bearing the cost of settling the claim if it proves valid, in order to perfect your title and keep you in possession of your property.
It is assurance that every possible cloud on the title to the land you are buying which can be discovered from the public records has been called to your attention so that such defects can be corrected before your purchase. Additionally, it is insurance that, if any undisclosed claim covered by your policy arises out of the past to threaten your ownership of real estate, it will be disposed of, or you will be reimbursed, exactly as your title insurance policy provides.
The cost of title insurance is based on the sales price and the rates are set by the State of Texas. Typically, the only other fees assessed by a title company are for recording fees, tax certificates, document preparation, courier fees and escrow fees. The escrow fee is the fee a title company charges for handling the escrow file. Typically, it is the only fee which varies from title company to title company.
Unlike other forms of insurance, the original premium is your only cost as long as you own the property. There are no annual payments to keep your Owners Title Insurance Policy in force. Every year thousands of suits arising out of property disputes are filed. Attorney fees vary from $150 to $500 an hour. Meaning, it can cost tens of thousands of dollars to clear up title. With this in mind, title insurance is a very good deal.
Buying a home or real property is often the largest single investment a person or couple make. Therefore, you should seek the assistance of a real estate agent, attorney and title company before making your investment.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com.
